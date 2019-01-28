DAWN.COM

Country moving in right direction, says information minister

APPUpdated January 28, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says PTI government is pursuing a policy of peace in the region. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that today’s Pakis­tan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is a changed Pakistan which is moving in the right direction.

Talking to journalists in Dubai on Sunday, the minister said that last year the Pakistani nation found its political destination and with the grace of Allah Almighty it would now achieve its economic goal during the current year.

He said successful dialogue bet­ween the United States and Taliban would greatly benefit Pakistan and the policy of peace adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would pay ­dividends.

Pakistan had played a significant role for peace in Afghanistan, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan wished peace in Afghanistan as it would help enhance trade relations in the region.

“We have taken many steps for peace and stability in Afghanistan and Yemen,” he said. Pakistan was now an important partner in the Middle East and was trying to end tensions among the regional ­countries, he added.

Mr Chaudhry said the PTI government was pursuing the policy of peace in the region, which would ultimately benefit the people.

“This is the policy of Pakistan’s present government to have good relations with all countries of the world,” he said, ­adding that improved ties among ­countries could help flourish trade in the region.

The minister said Pakistan was introducing a revolutionary visa regime allowing e-visa facility for 175 countries, while citizens of 50 states would get visa on arrival.

He said the government was determined to introduce merit in all civilian institutions to help them stand on their own feet as without merit the civil ­structure could not improve.

The minister said corruption cases against the leaders of opposition political parties had been registered during the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The PTI government had nothing to do with these cases, he added.

He made it clear that those found involved in the corrupt practices or ­­­corruption would not be spared.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2019

Sameer
Jan 28, 2019 08:35am

All I see is faces from Nawaz, Zardari and Musharraf clan in power...they did more harm then proud.

Fatima
Jan 28, 2019 09:26am

We can see that.

