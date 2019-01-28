DAWN.COM

Ex-CM of Balochistan cautions against move to roll back 18th Amendment

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated January 28, 2019

"Nation should ask the authorities in Islamabad why they seek to undo 18th Amendment," says Nawab Aslam Raisani. — File photo
QUETTA: Former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani on Sunday warned that any move to roll back the 18th Amendment would be devastating for the country as the constitutional provision was the only source the less populous provinces had to get their rights.

“The nation should ask the authorities in Islamabad why they seek to undo 18th Amendment. The current leadership must understand that rolling back of 18th Amendment would add to the woes of Pakistan,” said Aslam Raisani while talking to a private channel.

The former chief minister said: “We came out to defend due rights of Balochistan because we won’t let anyone turn the Baloch nation into minority. The country will suffer if the central government doesn’t change its attitude towards Baloch people, who are being sidelined from their resources.”

Sharing his views on the Sahiwal tragedy, Mr Raisani said that delay in providing justice to the family of the victims would cast further doubts on the government investigation.

He said he had never done politics for personal interests as he believed in ideological politics.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2019

SkyHawk
Jan 28, 2019 09:37am

Who cares what he says?

Ahmad
Jan 28, 2019 09:38am

is he still relevant ?

