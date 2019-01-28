DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan shuts Mazar-i-Sharif consulate after botched attack

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated January 28, 2019

Email

Foreign Office Spokesperson said decision has been taken after a woman was caught trying to sneak a hand grenade. — File photo
Foreign Office Spokesperson said decision has been taken after a woman was caught trying to sneak a hand grenade. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday announced closure of its consulate general in Mazar-i-Sharif following a foiled bid of a grenade attack.

According to the Foreign Office, the decision has been taken after a woman was caught trying to sneak a hand grenade she was carrying in her personal hand bag into the consulate.

The woman was arrested by the police and is under investigation to find perpetrators of the failed attack.

The embassy of Pakistan in Kabul urged the Afghan foreign ministry to ensure provision of foolproof security to its consulate general in Mazar-i-Sharif and to share the findings of its investigation at the earliest.

The Pakistani consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif will remain closed for visa services till the provision of foolproof security by the authorities in Mazar-i-Sharif to prevent any untoward incident in the consulate general, announced the FO.

Afghan woman with hand-grenade in bag taken into custody

According to reports, an Afghan official has also confirmed that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to attack the Pakistani consulate in northern Balkh province after a hand grenade was found in her bag.

A spokesman for the provincial governor, Munir Ahmad Farhad, said the woman was in police custody and an investigation was under way. She was arrested after being interviewed inside the consulate, he added.

The attempt to attack the consulate came at a time when the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban appear to be moving towards a peace deal to bring the longest and costliest war in Afghanistan to an end.

In a rare development on Saturday, the two sides admitted “progress on vital issues” in their talks, albeit the insurgents said there was no agreement on ceasefire or talks with the Afghan government, which they had labelled as American puppet.

US chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad held negotiations with Taliban representatives at their political office in Qatar for six days, much longer than planned and the longest ever attempt to end the bloody conflict.

Last year Pakistan had closed its consulate in Jalalabad, which remained closed for over one month. It resumed operation in the first week of October after being assured of proper security by the Afghan government.

The Jalalabad consulate had been closed over “undue interference” of Nangarhar Governor Hayatullah Hayat in the functioning of diplomatic affairs.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Boys will be boys

Boys will be boys

Curiously, there seems to have been more criticism of the ad than praise.

Editorial

Visa on arrival
Updated January 28, 2019

Visa on arrival

There are certain things that the government must keep in mind as it promotes tourism and relaxes visa policies.
Updated January 27, 2019

Noisy parliament

The parliament has sadly become an arena for all manner of blame game and mudslinging.
January 28, 2019

Borrowing from SBP

IT is easy to be alarmist about government debt data, and equally easy to politicise the figures. But given every...
January 27, 2019

Venezuela turmoil

FOR the past several days, political turmoil has gripped the South American country of Venezuela, as opposition...
January 28, 2019

Illegal land use

ALL sections of the power elite are not equal. It was therefore all the more unexpected when on Thursday, at the...
January 27, 2019

An ever-widening dragnet

MANY local and global Twitter users have, in recent months, reported receiving notices from the micro-blogging...