Vote count underway as polling ends for PS-94 by-poll in Karachi's Korangi

The counting of votes is underway after polling ended on Sunday for by-election on the Sindh Assembly constituency of PS-94, located in Karachi's Korangi neighbourhood.

Voting had commenced at 8am amid tight security, and continued uninterrupted till 5pm without any major disturbance reported during the day. Voters who were present inside polling stations at 5pm were allowed to cast their votes even after the end of the polling time.

The PS-94 Korangi Karachi-III seat had fallen vacant after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MPA Muhammad Wajahat in November last year.

A total of 28 aspirants had come in the field to contest the by-election, but unofficial and provisional results pouring in after the voting ended show the main fight was between the MQM and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates.

According to preliminary, unofficial results received so far, MQM-Pakistan's Syed Hashim Raza is leading the race for the provincial seat at most polling stations, with PTI's Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar trailing behind.