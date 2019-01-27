DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MQM comfortably defeats PTI to retain PS-94 seat in Karachi's Korangi: unofficial results

Imran Ahad | Dawn.comUpdated January 27, 2019

Email

A voter casts his vote during the PS-94 by-poll in Karachi's Korangi area on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
A voter casts his vote during the PS-94 by-poll in Karachi's Korangi area on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has won the by-election held on Sunday for the Sindh Assembly constituency of PS-94 in Karachi's Korangi neighbourhood with a landslide victory against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Unofficial, preliminary results received from 149 polling stations show MQM's Syed Hashim Raza bagged 21,537 votes to maintain his party's dominance in the constituency.

PTI's Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar trailed behind with 8,970 votes, and the MQM-Haqiqi and Pak Sarzameen Party candidates managed to obtain 5,806 and 1,416 votes, respectively.

Officials and voters are seen inside a polling station during the PS-94 by-election. — DawnNewsTV
Officials and voters are seen inside a polling station during the PS-94 by-election. — DawnNewsTV

Voting had commenced at 8am amid tight security, and continued uninterrupted till 5pm without any major disturbance reported during the day. Voters who were present inside polling stations at 5pm were allowed to cast their votes even after the polling time ended.

The counting of votes lasted several hours, but even as results started pouring in, MQM supporters started celebrating their party's anticipated victory.

The PS-94 Korangi Karachi-III seat had fallen vacant after the death of MQM MPA Muhammad Wajahat in November last year.

A total of 28 aspirants had come in the field to contest the by-election, but unofficial results that poured in after the voting ended showed the main fight was between the MQM and PTI candidates, with Raza leading the race at most polling stations.

Three days before the Korangi by-poll, unidentified suspects had stolen around 1,800 computerised national identity cards (CNICs) from an office of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in Landhi. The area where the Nadra office is located falls in PS-94 constituency.

As contesting parties expressed concern over the incident, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh a day later claimed to have arrested a suspect who along with his accomplices allegedly stole the CNICs from the Nadra office. At least 803 stolen identity cards were recovered from the suspect.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Zak
Jan 27, 2019 07:37pm

PTIshould win and let the peoples lot be come better

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jan 27, 2019 07:57pm

What to expect from this election? It is in Karachi, Korangi, MQM, Period.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 27, 2019 09:05pm

Pti is definitely going to win as IK is very popular in Karachi.

Recommend 0
Arcana
Jan 27, 2019 09:55pm

PTI is dying reality. Gone are the days of purpose built containers.

Recommend 0
What about me
Jan 27, 2019 10:12pm

If the results can be delayed by 48 hours, PTI will definitely win.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 27, 2019 10:49pm

MQM WON THE MATCH

Recommend 0
Riaz uddin
Jan 27, 2019 11:22pm

MQM regained its seat! PTI field its candidate against PPP not against MQM. PTI startegy worked well!

Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Jan 27, 2019 11:47pm

MQM-P already won the seat by healthy margin, congratulations! Karachi is for MQM-P

Recommend 0
Omar
Jan 28, 2019 12:00am

This should have been 99% MQM . Even in korangi MQM is wining by a margin which is much narrower than expected , speaks volumes about loss of popularity of this party.

Recommend 0
SABER
Jan 28, 2019 12:00am

After 30 years of given misery by MQM, people of Karachi still want to live in same situation. Then feel sorry for them.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jan 28, 2019 12:01am

Whoever win,Pakistan to progress with peace and rule of law.

Recommend 0
Cornered Tigers
Jan 28, 2019 12:09am

@Danish, wrong

Recommend 0
Cornered Tigers
Jan 28, 2019 12:10am

@Nadeem, well said!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The painful truth

The painful truth

As seen in Sahiwal, law enforcement has mastered the art of downplaying tragedies.

Editorial

Updated January 27, 2019

Noisy parliament

The parliament has sadly become an arena for all manner of blame game and mudslinging.
January 27, 2019

Venezuela turmoil

FOR the past several days, political turmoil has gripped the South American country of Venezuela, as opposition...
January 27, 2019

An ever-widening dragnet

MANY local and global Twitter users have, in recent months, reported receiving notices from the micro-blogging...
PMRA: senseless and dangerous
Updated January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

Against sane advice, PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media.
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...