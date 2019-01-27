DAWN.COM

Sindh CTD arrests absconding murderer sentenced to death in Balochistan

Imtiaz AliJanuary 27, 2019

The convict had murdered a man in Kalat city over personal enmity and later gunned down three witnesses to the crime. — File photo
Police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have arrested an absconding convict in Karachi who was sentenced to death by a Balochistan court for killing three witnesses to a murder he had committed.

Security personnel arrested the suspect, Ali Akbar alias Zafarullah, while acting on a tip-off about his location, said CTD SSP Murtaza Bhutto.

The police also claimed to have seized a Kalashnikov rifle and a hand grenade from his possession.

The convict has "confessed" to killing a total of six people in Balochistan, police said.

In 2004, he had murdered a man, Usman Umrani, in Kalat city over some personal enmity. Later on, he gunned down three witnesses of the said murder case. After his subsequent arrest, a local court in Balochistan sentenced him to death over the killing of the three witnesses, the officer revealed.

Examine: Life after death

Besides these murders, the convict also killed two citizens, Mohammed Umer and Sardar Hub Khan Umrani in 2005.

After fulfilling legal formalities, the arrested convict will be handed over to the Balochistan government.

M. Emad
Jan 27, 2019 06:40pm

Pakistan government should abolish death sentence.

Zak
Jan 27, 2019 07:17pm

Hurry the judgement before he pays his way to escape and goes on killing spree again.

Gordon D. Walker
Jan 27, 2019 07:34pm

Justice...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

