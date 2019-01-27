7 labourers rescued from snowed-in Kohistan valley

Seven labourers stranded in Kohistan's Supat Valley due to heavy snowfall were rescued via helicopter on Sunday.

The labourers had gone to the Spat Malli area of Upper Kohistan district to excavate the precious peridot stone. They were feared dead after their family lost contact with them for a week due to the snowfall.

Noor Niazi, a cousin of one of the missing labourers, had said the area had become inaccessible after over 15 feet of snowfall.

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Hamid Ur Rehman said that a joint rescue operation was conducted by the Army and the civil administration.

A colonel led the team, which also included Assistant Commissioner Dasu Akbar Ali, two local officials Muhammad Hassan and Abdul Haq, and a relative of those stranded.

DC Rehman said that two helicopters were provided for the operation by the Army's X Corps.