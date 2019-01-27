DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 miners killed in trolley accident in Balochistan coal mine

Syed Ali ShahJanuary 27, 2019

Email

Two coal miners died when a trolley hit them inside a coal mine in Balochistan's coal-rich Dukki district on Sunday morning. — Reuters/File
Two coal miners died when a trolley hit them inside a coal mine in Balochistan's coal-rich Dukki district on Sunday morning. — Reuters/File

Two miners died after being hit by a trolley inside a coal mine in Balochistan's coal-rich Dukki district on Sunday morning.

According to Levies sources, the miners were extracting coal from deep within the mine when the trolley hit them. The bodies of the two miners, who died on the spot, have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dukki.

The sources said the deceased miners who were from Afghanistan had been working in the Dukki coal mines for the last few years.

"[There is] no safety for coal miners," said the central leader of Pakistan Mines Labour Association, Bakht Nawab, adding that miners extract coal at the cost of their lives.

Coal miners also claim that they pay taxes to the Balochistan government for their safety. "We pay Rs120 as a miner safety tax to the government", Fateh Shah Arif, a coal mine owner told DawnNewsTV.

He said it was the responsibility of government along with coal mine owners to improve working conditions for miners.

Hazardous working conditions inside coal mines of Balochistan are often cited as the reason behind the loss of precious human lives.

According to statistics provided by the provincial Mines and Minerals Development Department, over 1,000 coal miners have died in such kind of incidents during the last 18 years in Balochistan.

This month alone, 13 coal miners have died in Dukki. Sunday's incident comes days after a methane gas blast inside a coal mine in the district claimed the lives of six miners.

Daily production of coal in various parts of Balochistan comes to about 20,000 tonnes.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The painful truth

The painful truth

As seen in Sahiwal, law enforcement has mastered the art of downplaying tragedies.

Editorial

Updated January 27, 2019

Noisy parliament

The parliament has sadly become an arena for all manner of blame game and mudslinging.
January 27, 2019

Venezuela turmoil

FOR the past several days, political turmoil has gripped the South American country of Venezuela, as opposition...
January 27, 2019

An ever-widening dragnet

MANY local and global Twitter users have, in recent months, reported receiving notices from the micro-blogging...
PMRA: senseless and dangerous
Updated January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

Against sane advice, PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media.
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...