DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sarfaraz handed 4-match suspension for breaching anti-racism code; PCB 'disappointed' with ICC decision

Abdul GhaffarUpdated January 27, 2019

Email

Shoaib Malik to lead team; Sarfaraz replaced by Rizwan in today's game. ─ File photo
Shoaib Malik to lead team; Sarfaraz replaced by Rizwan in today's game. ─ File photo

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was handed a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday for breaching its Anti-Racism Code last week during a One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa. He will also have to undergo an education programme to understand the issue.

Ahmed was heard on camera making racist remarks directed at South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo who, along with Hendrick van der Dussen, had guided Proteas to a series-levelling win against the green shirts in the second ODI on Jan 22.

As Phehlukwayo got lucky despite playing a risky shot, a stump mic picked up Ahmed as saying: "Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today?" (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?)

Following backlash, the skipper apologised to the South African team, and personally expressed regret over the incident to Phehlukwayo, who accepted his apology.

Shoaib Malik will be leading the team against Proteas in the fourth of five One-Day Internationals in South Africa today. Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan.

Ahmed will be missing the rest of the ODI series against Proteas, as well as the first two Twenty20 internationals against South Africa, according to the ICC press release.

The ICC's Anti-Racism Code for Participants states that the following conduct, if committed by a participant at any time during, or in relation to, an international match, shall amount to an offence: "Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise), which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, umpire support personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin".

As per Article 7.3 of the Anti-Racism Code, Ahmed will have to undergo an education programme to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed, the ICC said in a press release, adding that it would "work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to determine when and how this should take place".

The incident was initially reported by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees after he conducted initial investigations and spoke to both players after the match.

Following a further investigation, the ICC General Counsel Iain Higgins then determined that the player had a case to answer under the Code, and the player was issued with a charge notice on January 26.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards conduct of this nature. Ahmed has promptly admitted the offence, was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology, so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction."

PCB notes decision with 'utmost disappointment'

After the announcement by the council, PCB released a statement, saying it was "disappointed with ICC's decision".

"The PCB notes the ICC decision on Sarfaraz Ahmed with its utmost disappointment. PCB had anticipated that the matter had been resolved amicably between the two players and the two Boards following Sarfaraz Ahmed’s public apologies which were accepted by the player, the Board and South Africa cricket team," said the statement by the board.

"The PCB will be pursuing this matter at the ICC forums with the objective to bring reforms to the Code, promoting amicable resolutions to issues as opposed to penalties. Having said that, the PCB reiterates its zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments and behavior.

"In consultation with Sarfaraz, it has been decided that he will return to Pakistan immediately. Shoaib Malik will captain the team for the remaining ODIs and T20 internationals of the series, while Mohammad Rizwan has been included in the T20I side."

It is pertinent to mention that the Code talks about the option of conciliation under Article 4.3, saying: "[...] provided that the ICC consents to the matter being resolved by a process of conciliation."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

1000 characters
Nasir S.
Jan 27, 2019 01:17pm

It's good that you forgive with penalties.No racism should be allowed anymore.Best wishes to Sarfraz, actually he is good lead in the team.

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jan 27, 2019 01:17pm

Good, a lesson learned, will never forget.

Recommend 0
Vijay
Jan 27, 2019 01:18pm

Lucky didn't get suspended for life.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 27, 2019 01:18pm

Good for discipling the unruly mob which gets high and mighty.

Recommend 0
Rational Approach
Jan 27, 2019 01:18pm

Blessings in disguise.

Recommend 0
Zahir
Jan 27, 2019 01:19pm

PCB must take further action.

Recommend 0
Maddy
Jan 27, 2019 01:21pm

A bit too harsh imo... considering what teams australia gets away with when it comes to racism

Recommend 0
Manju
Jan 27, 2019 01:21pm

Knew even after apology, on Twitter, to the South African player ,ICC wont spare him, waiting what disciplinary action should be taken.

Recommend 0
Aqil Siddiqi
Jan 27, 2019 01:22pm

Sarfaraz is very very lucky to escape so cheaply. 4 games is nothing. I was looking for at least a year suspension.

Recommend 0
What about me
Jan 27, 2019 01:22pm

Unfortunately the top leaders of our country are not good role models.

Recommend 0
Virat
Jan 27, 2019 01:22pm

A stern message to others, any racism will not be tolerated in an international game.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jan 27, 2019 01:23pm

Good decision - next time no one else from the team will attempt to blur out any racial slurs!

Recommend 0
Dahar
Jan 27, 2019 01:27pm

Very good decision by ICC. Just deterrence ll serve better for cricket world..

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jan 27, 2019 01:27pm

Is Sarfraz so much uneducated?

Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 27, 2019 01:28pm

Well he deserved it. Hopefully he can learn his lesson.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 27, 2019 01:46pm

This is a classical example of ignorance about sport's law, general education and making controversial remarks without knowing its consequences. This is why it is said that 'you reap what you sow'.

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jan 27, 2019 01:46pm

A welcome suspension for unforgivable racist behaviour. A firm public warning.

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jan 27, 2019 01:47pm

Thats quite harsh. On seeing the video on youtube i realised that was not said with that bad intension , although the literal transactation sounded racist

Recommend 0
Jayakumar
Jan 27, 2019 01:48pm

Good lession for all cricketers.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 27, 2019 02:13pm

Why ICC is so slow in acting in the case of Pandya?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The painful truth

The painful truth

As seen in Sahiwal, law enforcement has mastered the art of downplaying tragedies.

Editorial

Updated January 27, 2019

Noisy parliament

The parliament has sadly become an arena for all manner of blame game and mudslinging.
January 27, 2019

Venezuela turmoil

FOR the past several days, political turmoil has gripped the South American country of Venezuela, as opposition...
January 27, 2019

An ever-widening dragnet

MANY local and global Twitter users have, in recent months, reported receiving notices from the micro-blogging...
PMRA: senseless and dangerous
Updated January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

Against sane advice, PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media.
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...