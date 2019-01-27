South Africa rack up century with 2 wickets down

South Africa has scored 102 runs at the end of 22 overs in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Pakistan is playing today's match without skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who was handed a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council for his 'racist' remarks during the second ODI last week.

Shoaib Malik has been appointed captain in today's match, while Mohammad Rizwan has been called in to replace Sarfraz.

As the match kicked off, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.

Opener Hashim Amla racked up a steady 45 runs, but Quinton de Kock was taken out for nil with an LBW by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi also captured Reeza Hendricks' wicket, handing Rizwan a catch and sending the South African batsmen back to the pavilion with just two runs in his pocket.

South Africa is leading the five-match series 2-1 after they beat Pakistan by 13 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the rain-hit third ODI at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Rain is expected in Johannesburg, and could once again play spoilsport today, making the toss crucial.

Proteas are decked out in pink kits for today's Pink ODI to raise awareness about efforts to combat breast cancer.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.