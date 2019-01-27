DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

South Africa batsmen collapse under Pakistan's deadly bowling attack

Dawn.comUpdated January 27, 2019

Email

Usman Shinwari celebrates after dismissing South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen for 18 runs during the third ODI in Johannesburg. ─ AP
Usman Shinwari celebrates after dismissing South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen for 18 runs during the third ODI in Johannesburg. ─ AP
Opener Hashim Amla racked up a steady 45 runs, but Quinton de Kock was taken out for nil with an LBW by Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Opener Hashim Amla racked up a steady 45 runs, but Quinton de Kock was taken out for nil with an LBW by Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter

South Africa's lower order collapsed under a deadly onslaught from Pakistani bowlers, who restricted Proteas to 164 in the first innings of the fourth One-Day International (ODI) at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Pakistan is playing today's match without skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was handed a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council for his 'racist' remarks during the second ODI last week. Shoaib Malik is leading the green shirts in today's match, while Mohammad Rizwan has been called in to replace Ahmed.

Read more: Sarfaraz handed 4-match suspension for breaching ICC's anti-racism code

Shoaib Malik is leading the team with Sarfraz Ahmed being replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. — DawnNewsTV
Shoaib Malik is leading the team with Sarfraz Ahmed being replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. — DawnNewsTV

As the match kicked off, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Opener Hashim Amla racked up 59 runs before being bowled by Imad Wasim. Skipper Faf du Plessis was caught out at 57 by Muhammad Hafeez off a delivery from young Shadab Khan.

25-year-old Usman Shinwari sent four batsmen back to the pavilion in his sixth and seventh overs, while Shaheen Shah Afridi captured three wickets. Shadab took a total of two, while Muhammad Amir took a single pelt.

South Africa is leading the five-match series 2-1 after they beat Pakistan by 13 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the rain-hit third ODI at SuperSport Park on Friday. Rain is expected in Johannesburg, and could once again play spoilsport today.

Proteas are decked out in pink kits for today's Pink ODI to raise awareness about efforts to combat breast cancer. At the end of the first innings, Shinwari also dedicated his 4 for 35 in seven overs to those suffering from cancer.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Rahul
Jan 27, 2019 01:03pm

Today is a pink ODI. South Africa has never ever lost a pink ODI. I see a series clinching game today by South Africa 3-1.

Recommend 0
Karim
Jan 27, 2019 01:21pm

4 match ban not enough. PCB just like cricket Australia should take disciplinary action and suspend Sarfraz for 2 years

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The painful truth

The painful truth

As seen in Sahiwal, law enforcement has mastered the art of downplaying tragedies.

Editorial

Updated January 27, 2019

Noisy parliament

The parliament has sadly become an arena for all manner of blame game and mudslinging.
January 27, 2019

Venezuela turmoil

FOR the past several days, political turmoil has gripped the South American country of Venezuela, as opposition...
January 27, 2019

An ever-widening dragnet

MANY local and global Twitter users have, in recent months, reported receiving notices from the micro-blogging...
PMRA: senseless and dangerous
Updated January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

Against sane advice, PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media.
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...