South Africa batsmen collapse under Pakistan's deadly bowling attack

South Africa's lower order collapsed under a deadly onslaught from Pakistani bowlers, who restricted Proteas to 164 in the first innings of the fourth One-Day International (ODI) at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Pakistan is playing today's match without skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was handed a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council for his 'racist' remarks during the second ODI last week. Shoaib Malik is leading the green shirts in today's match, while Mohammad Rizwan has been called in to replace Ahmed.

Shoaib Malik is leading the team with Sarfraz Ahmed being replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. — DawnNewsTV

As the match kicked off, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Opener Hashim Amla racked up 59 runs before being bowled by Imad Wasim. Skipper Faf du Plessis was caught out at 57 by Muhammad Hafeez off a delivery from young Shadab Khan.

25-year-old Usman Shinwari sent four batsmen back to the pavilion in his sixth and seventh overs, while Shaheen Shah Afridi captured three wickets. Shadab took a total of two, while Muhammad Amir took a single pelt.

South Africa is leading the five-match series 2-1 after they beat Pakistan by 13 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the rain-hit third ODI at SuperSport Park on Friday. Rain is expected in Johannesburg, and could once again play spoilsport today.

Proteas are decked out in pink kits for today's Pink ODI to raise awareness about efforts to combat breast cancer. At the end of the first innings, Shinwari also dedicated his 4 for 35 in seven overs to those suffering from cancer.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.