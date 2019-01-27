DAWN.COM

Pakistan win toss, decide to field in fourth ODI against South Africa

Dawn.comJanuary 27, 2019

Shoaib Malik is leading the team with Sarfraz Ahmed being replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and opted to field first in the fourth One Day International (ODI) against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

South Africa is leading the five-match series 2-1 after they beat Pakistan by 13 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the rain-hit third ODI at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Rain is expected in Johannesburg, and could once again play spoilsport today, making the toss crucial.

Shoaib Malik is leading the team with Sarfraz Ahmed — who has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four matches — replaced by Mohammad Rizwan.

The South African team wore pink kits for the Pink ODI to fight breast cancer.

Teams:

SOUTH AFRICA: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn

PAKISTAN: Shoaib Malik (captain), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan.

