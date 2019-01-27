DAWN.COM

Pakistan cruise to victory in 4th ODI to level series against South Africa

Dawn.com | APUpdated January 27, 2019

Usman Shinwari celebrates after dismissing South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen for 18 runs during the third ODI in Johannesburg. ─ AP
Opener Hashim Amla racked up a steady 45 runs, but Quinton de Kock was taken out for nil with an LBW by Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
A dominant Pakistan cruised to victory in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Batsmen sealed the win for the green shirts with eight wickets in hand and 111 balls to spare. Opener Imam-ul-Haq led the chase with 71 runs to follow up on his century in the third game while Fakhar Zaman made 44 in their opening stand of 70 runs. Babar Azam then joined Haq for a 94 run partnership for the second wicket.

As Pakistan cruised to 168-2, Haq's wicket was taken one ball before the team clinched victory.

In the first inning, South Africa's lower order collapsed under a deadly onslaught from Pakistani bowlers, who restricted Proteas to 164.

Pakistan played today's match without skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was handed a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council for his 'racist' remarks during the second ODI last week. Shoaib Malik led the green shirts, while Mohammad Rizwan was called in to replace Ahmed. Rizwan hit the winning runs today by cutting a four away through point in the first ball he faced.

Read more: Sarfaraz handed 4-match suspension for breaching ICC's anti-racism code

Shoaib Malik is leading the team with Sarfraz Ahmed being replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. — DawnNewsTV
As the match kicked off, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Opener Hashim Amla racked up 59 runs before being bowled out by Imad Wasim. Skipper Faf du Plessis was caught out at 57 by Muhammad Hafeez off a delivery from young Shadab Khan.

25-year-old Usman Shinwari sent four batsmen back to the pavilion in his sixth and seventh overs, while Shaheen Shah Afridi captured three wickets. Shadab took a total of two, while Muhammad Amir took a single pelt.

Proteas were decked out in pink kits for today's Pink ODI to raise awareness about efforts to combat breast cancer. At the end of the first innings, Shinwari also dedicated his 4 for 35 in seven overs to those suffering from cancer.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

1000 characters
Rahul
Jan 27, 2019 01:03pm

Today is a pink ODI. South Africa has never ever lost a pink ODI. I see a series clinching game today by South Africa 3-1.

Recommend 0
Karim
Jan 27, 2019 01:21pm

4 match ban not enough. PCB just like cricket Australia should take disciplinary action and suspend Sarfraz for 2 years

Recommend 0
kpall
Jan 27, 2019 02:20pm

@Rahul, he he he wishful thinking. Superstitions are not necessary to win a game.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 27, 2019 02:30pm

A crucial and challenging ODI match for greenshirts against South Africa at the famous and historic Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg, which they must win not only to get even with their opponents but also to make the five match series more interesting and attractive.

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 27, 2019 02:39pm

SA on a roller coaster ride. Same result if rain does not interrupt.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 27, 2019 04:21pm

Leg spinner amir can dream of bowling like Shenwari and Afridi in his dreams.

Recommend 0
Ranjit
Jan 27, 2019 04:21pm

Now its pakistan turn to deadly collapse. If sarfarz was there it will be more easy for south africa

Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 27, 2019 04:22pm

Alhamdulillah, boys played well

Recommend 0
Aftab Qureishi
Jan 27, 2019 04:30pm

I do hope PAK wins the match today, it'll prove the inutility of sarfraz as a captain and imam and fakhar as openers.

Recommend 0
JackJones
Jan 27, 2019 04:30pm

@Rahul, Our neighbor just continue to make senseless comments. Do you know the score? Learn to praise good performance (bowling) regardless of which team they represent. It reflects good sportsmanship.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 27, 2019 04:37pm

Pakistan should win this match easily but then I am also sure that pak batsmen will make it interesting.....

Recommend 0
Wow
Jan 27, 2019 04:39pm

@Karim, Australia did ban their players for 2 years

Recommend 0
Khalid Naseem
Jan 27, 2019 04:40pm

There is no need to suspend Sarfaraz for a couple of years as his playing days appear to be numbered. His batting has gone from bad to worse + his leadership qualities are questionable. The entire South African team members have accepted Sarfaraz''s apology and hence the punishment now is for breach of ICC's Code of Conduct.

Recommend 0
Aaron
Jan 27, 2019 04:56pm

3-1

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 27, 2019 05:22pm

Devestating fast bowling by Pakistani that put them in strong position to win the third ODI match - SA 164 all out. It was good decision to bowl first and take the advantage of the gloomy condition.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 27, 2019 05:36pm

@Rahul, You can begin by eating your words.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jan 27, 2019 06:10pm

Our neighbors as always commenting negativity against Pakistan just wondering why Indians are so full of hatred and obsessed with Pakistan at the same time hypocrisy at it’s peak

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 27, 2019 06:14pm

Welldone Pakistan will definitely win this match and equalise the series

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 27, 2019 06:30pm

Pakistan have been a better side in whole ODI series despite it being 2-2. Should have won second ODI after 85-5 and then after scoring 317 in third, should have bowled better. Pakistan won the last ODI series in south Africa but if we don't win this series, it would be a huge opportunity missed.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 27, 2019 06:44pm

Congratulations, Pakistan Cricket Team for beating South Africa convincingly! I take back what I said.

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 27, 2019 06:51pm

Where are Indians

Recommend 0
wsyed
Jan 27, 2019 06:54pm

Sarfraz is a burden on the team, has nothing to be a role model and leader. Captain must excel in skills, good time for him to retire from international cricket and allow the team to grow. PCB must explain what it means by zero tolerance for racism and sarfraz insulting attitude towards team members. He is not in a position to tell anyone anything when he is the worst performer in the team.

Recommend 0
Neptune Srimal
Jan 27, 2019 06:55pm

That ban on Sarafraz is a blessing in disguise :-)

Recommend 0
Navtej Virk
Jan 27, 2019 06:56pm

Beautiful stuff from Pakistan. Congratulations and I think they should easily win the decider too. All the best.

Recommend 0
JACKJONES
Jan 27, 2019 07:04pm

Excellent Captaincy Shoaib Malik. Bowling changes were aggressive with the goal to get wickets and get them all out and you succeeded. Awesome keeping Rizwan. Usman and Shaheen's bowling was breath taking. Keep it up Pakistan. By the way great shot Rizwan just saw your 4. Series is tied. Look forward to the final ODI.

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 27, 2019 07:06pm

Congratulations to team Pakistan for their ruthless performance when it really mattered the most to cross over the line.

Not sure if it was captaincy change or something else that rejuvenated them.

Respect from India

Recommend 0
Googly
Jan 27, 2019 07:06pm

Third ODI loss was due to sheer bad luck where rain intervened. This match is Pakistan's.

Recommend 0
Jayakumar
Jan 27, 2019 07:08pm

Imad wanted to make Dhoni, but failed! Congratulations pakistan good performance! Surfraz absence doesn't matter! May be time for him to give chance to others!

Recommend 0
Twinkle India
Jan 27, 2019 07:08pm

Congratulations Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Aaron
Jan 27, 2019 07:09pm

Congratulations to Pak team, it’s always challenging to beat SA, should go down as good win!

Recommend 0
Ravichandran
Jan 27, 2019 07:15pm

Pakistan Bowled really well and also batted too congrats team

Recommend 0
Dr Hu Zhi Yuan
Jan 27, 2019 07:20pm

@Gustavas, Was it ?

Recommend 0
Dr Hu Zhi Yuan
Jan 27, 2019 07:21pm

@Aaron, it is 2-2

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 27, 2019 07:28pm

Well done pak

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 27, 2019 07:29pm

Sorry today we will see less number of comments because pak win

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 27, 2019 07:30pm

I have never seen Pakistani people following Indian cricket team as Indians this shows.........

Recommend 0
JACKJONES
Jan 27, 2019 07:31pm

If I don't say this I am not being fair - Awesome batting Fakhar, Imam and Babar. Imam is showing a lot of consistency and I wish him the best of luck!!

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jan 27, 2019 07:33pm

Amazing talent display by Pakistan team today. U guys always surprise

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Jan 27, 2019 07:34pm

@Rahul: your wish didn’t happened. Pink is with Pakistan today. Pakistan is unlucky that last game went to DL.

Recommend 0
Nikesh
Jan 27, 2019 07:47pm

@JAY KHAN , well Indians are leading NZ series by 2-0 :p

Recommend 0
Nikesh
Jan 27, 2019 07:48pm

This is a blessing in disguise for Pakistan cricket team. The new captain and Wicket keeper seems to be doing well...Has Pakistan got the replacement???

Recommend 0
Rizwan haider
Jan 27, 2019 07:57pm

No Sarfraz and Pak wins! Why didn’t they ban Sarfraz for good few years so we can win all the time.

Recommend 0
NYC
Jan 27, 2019 07:57pm

@Rahul, oh rahul your dreams were shattered

Recommend 0
Ramprasad
Jan 27, 2019 08:01pm

Sarfaraz was really bad for pak. Look how easily Pak won under a new captain.

Recommend 0

