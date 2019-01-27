DAWN.COM

Regional peace not possible without dialogue: FM Qureshi

Dawn.comJanuary 27, 2019

Foreign minister to visit Muscat and London over next couple of weeks. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires peace in the region, "which is not possible without dialogue", Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday

Speaking to reporters in Multan on Sunday, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has pursued regional peace by reaching out to different countries and advocating for a stable and peaceful South Asia.

Qureshi said that he will go to Oman on Tuesday where he is expected to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral and regional cooperation with Omani leadership.

The foreign minister also said that he would visit London on February 3 where he will raise the Kashmir cause before the House of Commons and present Pakistan's stance on it.

Yesterday, Qureshi said that friendly countries had agreed to provide financial assistance to Pakistan owing to its 'successful' foreign policy.

Talking to various delegations of his constituency here on Saturday, he said that Saudi Arabia had agreed to give oil worth $3 billion [on deferred payment] while Qatar now would import agricultural products from Pakistan instead of India.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Qatar remained successful and the Qatari emir has announced agreements and investment with Pakistan in housing, agriculture, tourism and other sectors," he said, adding that ambassadors have been asked to concentrate on economic diplomacy.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS, PAK INDIA TIES, Afghan War
