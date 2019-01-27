DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Experts team to leave for India today to inspect hydel projects

Khalid HasnainUpdated January 27, 2019

Email

Delegation will inspect the 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai projects at the Chenab basin. ─ Photo courtesy ICIMOD
Delegation will inspect the 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai projects at the Chenab basin. ─ Photo courtesy ICIMOD

LAHORE: A three-member delegation of experts headed by the Pakistan’s commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Mehr Ali Shah will leave for India today (Sunday) to inspect hydro-power projects at Chenab basin, mainly the 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai.

“We are going to India on Sunday (today) via Wahga border where we will reach around 9:30am and enter India around 10am,” Commissioner Mr Shah told Dawn on Saturday.

The general tour for inspection of Indian hydro-power projects by Pakistan experts was finally confirmed by the India’s commissioner for Indus Waters Pradeep Kumar Saxena through a letter during second week of January.

New Delhi has agreed to allow Islamabad to inspect the projects on Chenab basin from Jan 28 to Jan 31.

After completing the tour on January 31, the delegation would return home on Feb 1.

The six-day tour includes four days for inspections and the remaining two (Jan 27 and Feb 1) for travelling.

The tour is not limited to to Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai alone, as the experts may also visit Ratle and other hydro-power projects.

Earlier, as a result of the 115th meeting of the Permanent Commission for Indus Waters (PCIW) held in Lahore in August last, India had scheduled inspection of the projects by Pakistani experts first in September and then in October.

But, later it postponed the inspections on the pretext of local bodies’ elections in the concerned areas.

Through the letter the Indian authorities clarified that though the tour by Pakistani experts was first scheduled for September and then October, it couldn’t be made possible because of local Panchayat elections in the area and then winter session of the Indian parliament.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PAK INDIA TIES
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The painful truth

The painful truth

As seen in Sahiwal, law enforcement has mastered the art of downplaying tragedies.

Editorial

January 27, 2019

Noisy parliament

THERE are often moments when the government and the opposition appear to be partners in the conspiracy to ignore...
January 27, 2019

Venezuela turmoil

FOR the past several days, political turmoil has gripped the South American country of Venezuela, as opposition...
January 27, 2019

An ever-widening dragnet

MANY local and global Twitter users have, in recent months, reported receiving notices from the micro-blogging...
PMRA: senseless and dangerous
Updated January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

Against sane advice, PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media.
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...