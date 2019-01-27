DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Cold wave to recede within a week

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 27, 2019

Email

White Star
White Star

LAHORE: Extremely cold and dry Siberian wind affected plain areas of the country on Saturday whereas its upper parts continued to receive intermittent light rain and snowfall.

The Met department said the current cold wave would continue till Jan 31. Afterwards a moderate fresh westerly wave would start giving rain over the upper parts of the country, also generating another round of some good snowfall over the tops of the hills. This rain and snow spell would reduce the impact of the cold wind.

Met Director Ajmal Shad said the wind from Siberia followed the strong westerly wave that gave widespread rain and snowfall in the country early this week. It was appearing very cold because of its dryness. “January is always the coldest month in Pakistan, showing record lowest minimum temperatures,” he said.

He said a fresh westerly wave was expected to enter the country on Jan 31/Feb 1 which would give light and scattered rain and snowfall initially in Balochistan. But it would mainly affect upper parts of the country including KP, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree and surrounding areas.

The system would give light to moderate rainfall also in Rawalpindi and snowfall, heavy at places, over the hills for at least two to three days. Gujranwala and Lahore might also record light rain/drizzle. Temperatures would improve a bit in the plains of the country because of humidity in the air, he said.

Meanwhile, Malamjabba recorded 8 inch of snowfall, Kalam 4, Balakot 3, Mirkhani 2, Muzaffarabad 6, and Garidupatta 2.

Skardu’s minimum temperature was -16 degrees C, its lowest so far during the current winter. It was followed by Kalam, Bagrote -11, Astore -10, Gupis, Malamjabba -9, Kalat -7, Parachinar, Hunza, Quetta -5, Murree -4, Mirkhani, Dir, Drosh, Kakul -3, Chitral, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Zhob, Dalbandin -2, Bunji and Muzaffarabad -1.

The Met department forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, cloudy weather with light rain is also expected in Makran coast and Karachi division during morning hours. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The painful truth

The painful truth

As seen in Sahiwal, law enforcement has mastered the art of downplaying tragedies.

Editorial

January 27, 2019

Noisy parliament

THERE are often moments when the government and the opposition appear to be partners in the conspiracy to ignore...
January 27, 2019

Venezuela turmoil

FOR the past several days, political turmoil has gripped the South American country of Venezuela, as opposition...
January 27, 2019

An ever-widening dragnet

MANY local and global Twitter users have, in recent months, reported receiving notices from the micro-blogging...
PMRA: senseless and dangerous
Updated January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

Against sane advice, PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media.
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...