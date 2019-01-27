DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Marriage hall owners withdraw strike call after LG minister’s assurance

Imran AyubUpdated January 27, 2019

Email

POLICE officers and members of the marriage hall owners’ association scuffle near Civic Centre on Saturday.—PPI
POLICE officers and members of the marriage hall owners’ association scuffle near Civic Centre on Saturday.—PPI

KARACHI: Notices issued by the Sindh Building Control Authority to hundreds of marriage hall owners asking them to vacate their spaces within three days caused quite a stir as their association staged a protest demonstration outside the SBCA’s office on Saturday and warned that they would go on strike for an indefinite period.

However, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani intervened and assured the Karachi Marriage Hall Owners Association that the government would not raze any hall in the city. Later in the evening, the association announced to take back its strike call.

Earlier in the day, traffic remained disturbed for over an hour on main University Road as owners of marriage halls staged a protest outside the Civic Centre that also houses the SBCA headquarters.

The owners blamed the SBCA for “exploiting the orders of the Supreme Court” while issuing notices to marriage halls, which were complying with all defined rules.

“We have some 900 members who have marriage halls and almost all of them have been served with SBCA’s notices,” said Rana Raees Ahmed of the Karachi Marriage Hall Owners Association. “The SBCA is actually exploiting the Supreme Court orders and causing harassment in the name of an anti-encroachment drive. We respect the orders but the SBCA must understand the concerns among the people who are doing legitimate business.”

The SBCA accused of ‘exploiting’ apex court’s orders; Saeed Ghani says no hall would be demolished

He said the protest by the association led to some realisation in the quarters concerned and the Sindh LG minister had invited the leaders of his body for talks.

He said the association had already called for a strike for an indefinite period that would also cause cancellation of all functions scheduled for Sunday and afterwards.

Later, Mr Ahmed told Dawn that the LG minister assured the association that no marriage hall would be demolished. Upon his assurance, the strike call had been withdrawn, he added.

Residential plots also commercialised in Islamabad

Chief Minister’s Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab said in a statement that Karachi was not alone where the status of residential plots was converted for commercial use.

“The federal government should be aware of the fact that Karachi is not alone or orphan,” he said. “The commercialisation of residential plots has also been done in Islamabad too. The federal government has double standard when it comes to the rights of Karachiites.”

He also blamed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for illegal practices in the past by taking control of state lands to raise unlawful structures.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party has never supported making the people homeless in the name of an anti-encroachment drive. It’s only after the clear stand of the PPP that the MQM is now trying to take credit over the protection of the rights of Karachiites,” said Mr Wahab. “The PPP has rebuilt Karachi from Keamari to Surjani Town. A conspiracy is being hatched by blocking the water of the port city. The votes of the PPP were given to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, but where does the PTI stand in Karachi now?”

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The painful truth

The painful truth

As seen in Sahiwal, law enforcement has mastered the art of downplaying tragedies.

Editorial

January 27, 2019

Noisy parliament

THERE are often moments when the government and the opposition appear to be partners in the conspiracy to ignore...
January 27, 2019

Venezuela turmoil

FOR the past several days, political turmoil has gripped the South American country of Venezuela, as opposition...
January 27, 2019

An ever-widening dragnet

MANY local and global Twitter users have, in recent months, reported receiving notices from the micro-blogging...
PMRA: senseless and dangerous
Updated January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

Against sane advice, PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media.
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...