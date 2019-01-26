DAWN.COM

Nepal's Paudel eclipses Tendulkar, Afridi by becoming youngest to score international fifty

AFPUpdated January 26, 2019

Paudel was 16 years and 146 days old whereas Tendulkar scored his maiden Test fifty when 16 years and 213 days old. — Photo courtesy: Facebook
Nepal batsman Rohit Paudel became the youngest male cricketer to score an international fifty on Saturday at the age of 16 years and 146 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's previous mark.

He is also the youngest man to score a one-day international half-century, beating Shahid Afridi, who smashed a 37-ball century in an incredible first innings against Sri Lanka aged 16 and 217 days.

Indian legend Tendulkar scored his maiden Test fifty when 16 years and 213 days old.

Paudel stroked a 58-ball 55 as Nepal, one of cricket's rising forces, thrashed the United Arab Emirates by 145 runs in the second ODI at Dubai.

His fellow teenager, the 18-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane, claimed 4-24 with his leg-spin as Nepal bowled out their hosts for just 97 in an ill-fated chase of 243 to win.

Paudel was, however, a fair way off the record for all internationals, with South African women's player Johmari Logtenburg having scored fifties in both Test and ODI cricket as a 14-year-old.

