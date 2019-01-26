Karachi marriage hall owners go on strike, say no events to be allowed from tomorrow
As the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) gears up to take action against 'illegal' marriage halls in the city from Monday, the All Karachi Marriage Halls Association (AKMHA) has called a strike starting tomorrow [Sunday, Jan 27].
Rana Raees Ahmed, president of the association, made the announcement on Saturday while addressing a protest demonstration outside the SBCA's head office in Civic Centre.
The protesters, mostly owners of wedding halls, held a sit-in outside the SBCA office and blocked the road leading to the old vegetable market area, resulting in a massive traffic jam on one side of University Road.
According to Ahmed, the authority has issued notices to 50 per cent of the marriage halls in districts East and Central, directing them to halt commercial activities on the plots.
He announced that, in protest, all ceremonies scheduled to be held in AKMHA-member marriage halls on Sunday have been cancelled. The move is likely to result in considerable distress and financial loss to citizens who had booked these halls for tomorrow.
Talking about their problems, the protesters told the media that the authority had given them three days to shift their business, which, according to them, was impossible.
The SBCA has given a three-day ultimatum to all businesses being run on amenity plots or residential plots, or converted plots to halt their activities.
They said that the SBCA, on the pretext of court orders, has also been issuing notices to marriage halls which had been constructed on plots legally converted into commercial from residential with the approval of competent authorities.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had directed the provincial authorities to demolish all illegal constructions in the city.
"Go and demolish every structure that is in violation of the city's original master plan and restore [Karachi] to its 40-year-old state," Justice Gulzar had said while hearing a case pertaining to illegal constructions in the city.
The bench had ordered that residential plots should not be used for commercial purposes and told authorities to submit details of shopping centres, wedding halls and plazas built on residential plots over the last 30 to 40 years.
"Who is allowing the construction of wedding halls, shopping centres and plazas in every other street?" the judge had asked during the hearing of the case. "Should we hand the city's control over to the federal government?"
SC should closed all marriage halls on illegal land and punish who authorised them to function . Enough is enough .
So what difference would it make? Would marriage ceremonies be stopped?
Great initiative. Put all these illegal structure builders in jail.
Demolishing these properties may not be the best solution. It may act as a deterrent for others, but would also affect livelihood of many. Perhaps an easier way is to impose hefty fines, and make sure all their owners become tax registered.
The prudent way to do this was to get hold of booking registers of all Shadi Halls and draw a line on bookings after 30 days.So as not to cause distress to citizens and their planned functions.
The law & order of Karachi already under control of Federal Govt. Please fully handover control of all other fields to Federal Govt. Karachiites will be grateful, Karachi is major port, and port ownership always rest with center,
Common sense must prevail. How to undo all constructed buildings built in last 30 or 40/years. Has the court taken into consideration the plight of current owners of those properties who have in aggregate paid billion of rupees and as well paid all legal fees and property taxes to the government. All plots are commercialized after receiving hefty taxes and fees by the govt. When one buy any property all legal steps are fulfilled and the concerned authorities issues lease documents to confirm legal acquisition. How can court penalize the legal owners of the property. If anyone is to be blamed and penalized it should be all corrupt civil servants and governments. For courts it is easy to issue orders for poor people but tycoons like Malik Riaz, Zardari and all their cronies can easily get away he hiring Lateef Khosa, Farpooq Naik, Atizaz Hassan. Consequences of such court orders are disastrous.
was the goverment sleeping for 40 years than punish the goverment official not the public who have purchased legal housing as per SBCA byelaws
Why Shopping centers are allowed on the residential plots and not Wedding Halls ? What about KFC and Pizza Hut in North Nazimabad ?
Restoring Karachi even at the 80's shape will be great
Good Job SBCA !
And yet those officials who allowed illegal land occupation are free and happy. Why arent SBCA, KDA, MDA officials who allowed this freakshow for 40yrs, the politically corrupt behind bars?
Perfect example of criminals crying foul... I mean if you can allow Nawaz Sharif to do it, then why cant others? This is why an iron fist is required to root out the criminals.
Karachi Mayor saying peoples weddings are on the line if this goes ahead... I'm sorry this doesn't make it acceptable to stop the demolitions. Someone should put things into context for the Mayor.
All the protestors should be arrested and jailed for 1. occupy illegal lands 2. blocking roads
This mafia is very strong because their owners are part of the provential government. They know the technique that how they can twist & push back court good intentions. It's blackmailing
Why is this even a news?
Every order of highest court must be followed by all government officials otherwise they must be suspended and remove from service. Rule of law is a must for progress of Pakistan. A standardised Karachi is the need of the hour for taking Pakistan forward and getting investment in Pakistan.
Over the past 30 years these guys have become Mafias, they are going to do everything to stop the cycle of accountability.
There we go again few people blocking roads and causing extreme inconvenience to motorists. This culture of blocking roads has to stop.
These mafia unions would never let us progress. If you built an illegal business on a illegal foundation, then you shd be prepared for such an end. You should not cry when authorities try to evict you or try to restore their land.
Don't let these 'land grabers' get away and blackmail - take stringent action against them!
As expected,Mafia is out to disobey the lawful Supreme court decision.This legal action must be carried out at all costs.Otherwise,Mafias who have no consideration for national,regional& local laws will continue to make our cities-the engines of national development- inefficient&dysfunctional with haphazard development. And all persons/institutions involved in the irregularities should be taken to task. In fact, they should be made to pay for the relocation/rehabilitation of affected,if any. Now or never in Naya Pakistan
It is a law; people need to follow it there should be no negotiation. This is a stop to get rid of corruption.
Don’t give into blackmail of these marriage hall owners. They should be taken to task for encroaching on Public property and there illegal structures demolished.
No compromised
Land Mafia in action like Bahria Town Pity the Nation which is held to ransom by Mafias of all types
Openly and shamelessly breaking the law and becoming proud of it has unfortunately become a norm instead of an exception in the largest city of the "Land of the Pure." Wake up guys, please wake up, before it's too late.
Illegal marriage halls should be sealed and owners fined.
It will be an inconvenience for the public but will also put many owners out of business.