MPA-elect Chaudhry Nisar's failure to take oath challenged in LHC

Rana BilalJanuary 26, 2019

Chaudhry Nisar has failed to take his oath in Punjab Assembly despite six months having passed by. — File
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan's continued failure to take oath in the Punjab Assembly was challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday.

Nisar contested the 2018 general elections from two NA and two provincial seats, losing all but from the PA-10 constituency. He has, however, not taken his oath — a development that has been challenged in the high court.

The petition, filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarvar on behalf of Advocate Mian Asif Mahmood, prays the court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify Nisar for his failure to take oath, and also pleaded the court to order the federal and Punjab governments to amend the relevant laws and introduce a time frame for lawmakers-elect to take their oath.

The petitioner claimed that Nisar's decision to not take his oath was a violation of the law of people's representation.

Take a look: Accountability not being done transparently: Nisar

Furthermore, the petition states that Nisar's failure to take oath was not only an insult to the voters but also a violation of the Article 2A, 17 and 25 of the Constitution.

"The act of not taking oath amounts to depriving the people of said locality from their fundamental right enshrine in the Articles 2-A, 17 and 25 of the Constitution because representation is an activity of citizens' voices, opinions and perspectives 'present' in public policy making process," the petition notes, adding that "representation only occurs when representative speaks, advocate, symbolise and act on the behalf of the electors in parliament."

The court has fixed the petition for hearing on Monday.

bhaRAT©
Jan 26, 2019 01:32pm

He has personal ego problem.

Recommend 0
Zamrez Mirza
Jan 26, 2019 01:39pm

Anyone who will not take the oath of office does not belong in government service. Legally he or she can be excluded.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 26, 2019 01:43pm

The solution is very simply: declare Ch Nisar 'disqualify' and announce new election in his PA-10 constituency. Can an elected MPNA refuse to fulfil his duties and take oath?

Recommend 0
Gaz
Jan 26, 2019 01:52pm

He advising Nawaz that don’t bother letting anything go to court, so basically ignore everything. He is part of that old mindset that the elite are above everyone else.

Recommend 0
RAZA
Jan 26, 2019 02:01pm

Very correct personal ego should not hurt people right.

Recommend 0
Dawn read since 02
Jan 26, 2019 02:11pm

Why is he not taking oath?

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jan 26, 2019 02:17pm

He has insulted those who voted him to be elected to the auspicious office of Provincial Assembly.Now his voters must have realised that they should not vote him in future.

Recommend 0

