DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Amir recalled for T20I series against South Africa

Imran SiddiqueUpdated January 26, 2019

Email

Mohammad Amir returns to the T20I squad. — File
Mohammad Amir returns to the T20I squad. — File

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir was recalled to the T20I roster on Saturday as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming 20-over series against South Africa.

Amir's inclusion in place of Waqas Maqsood was the only change to a dominant T20I side that whitewashed both Australia and New Zealand 3-0 late last year.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali and Sahibzada Farhan have reprised their positions in the T20I squad, and will link up with the team in Africa after not being picked for the Tests and the ongoing ODI series.

The hard-hitting Asif comes fresh from a successful stint in South Africa's Mzansi Super League where he scored 150 runs at a strike-rate of over 180 for the Cape Town Blitz. In a 16-match T20I career, Asif has scored 237 runs at a strike-rate of just under 140.

Farhan has scores of 0, 39 and one in his three T20I innings for Pakistan but boasts 452 runs in 22 career T20 matches at a strike-rate of under 110.

“Once again, the selectors have gone ahead with the policy of maintaining consistency and retaining a winning combination," said chief selector Inzamamul Haq.

“While our focus is very much on this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, we cannot forget that the ICC T20 World Cup is in Australia in the second half of 2020. So, we need to give as much exposure and experience to our up and coming players as possible, but without compromising on the assignments in hand.”

Elsewhere, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood will head back home following the conclusion of the ODI series, which South Africa currently lead 2-1.

Full squad:

  1. Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper)
  2. Asif Ali
  3. Babar Azam
  4. Faheem Ashraf
  5. Fakhar Zaman
  6. Hasan Ali
  7. Hussain Talat
  8. Imad Wasim
  9. Mohammad Amir
  10. Mohammad Hafeez
  11. Sahibzada Farhan
  12. Shadab Khan
  13. Shaheen Afridi
  14. Shoaib Malik
  15. Usman Shinwari

Match schedule

1 February – 1st T20I, Cape Town 3 February – 2nd T20I, Johannesburg 6 February – 3rd T20I, Centurion

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
RIAZULLAH BAIG
Jan 26, 2019 12:52pm

His performance in recent tests and Odis was not up to the mark. Is there a dearth of talent in Pak because the selectors keep selecting this habitual fixer?

Recommend 0
fan
Jan 26, 2019 12:56pm

He is better than faheem for sure

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On your bikes!

On your bikes!

The most crucial key to progress is women’s empowerment.

Editorial

PMRA: senseless and dangerous
Updated January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

Against sane advice, PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media.
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...
Updated January 25, 2019

Illegal blacklist

EXTRALEGAL measures to curtail citizens’ freedom of movement are an instrument of state oppression, employed in...
January 25, 2019

Disability discourse

THIS week, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari stated her department’s commitment to ensuring that citizens with...
Updated January 25, 2019

Wrong line, Sarfraz

For his sake, one hopes the ICC will show some leniency now that South Africa has accepted Sarfraz's apology.