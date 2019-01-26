DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Second freight train launched

Parvaiz Ishfaq RanaUpdated January 26, 2019

Email

KARACHI: The second freight train carrying 75 containers is leaving for Lahore on Friday.—Dawn
KARACHI: The second freight train carrying 75 containers is leaving for Lahore on Friday.—Dawn

KARACHI: Pakistan Rail­ways (PR) on Friday started the second dedicated freight train service for Lahore under the public-private partnership.

Inaugurating the train service, a joint project of PR and Marine Group of Companies, Federal Minister for Rai­lways Sheikh Rasheed Ah­med announced running of 20 freight and passenger trains by the end of the current year.

According to the minister, the National Logistics Cell along with two Dubai-based firms and a company from Karachi have shown keen interest in running freight trains.

In addition, two VIP trains will also be introduced, with the first train starting from Mar 23, he said. He further announced that PR’s freight head office will be shifted to Karachi from Lahore.

The minister disclosed that investment worth billions of dollars was coming to railways soon. There would be a revolution through Main Line-1 (ML-1) project which is meant to replace existing tracks from Karachi to Peshawar, he said, adding: “After the completion of ML-1, trains would be run on that track at a speed of 160 per kilometre.”

The minister said Railways saved one million litres of diesel and recorded a growth of eight per cent in passenger traffic during the last four months.

He said that new tracks would be laid down across Sindh as major train services are running overcapacity by up to 160pc.

The minister went on to add that all steel mills could be engaged into useful production activity if all tracks were manufactured locally.

Expressing apprehensions over the pace of work on Karachi Circular Railways, the minister said that he was keen to see the project through to facilitate the people of Karachi.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Fawadurrahman
Jan 26, 2019 09:21am

That's the way to go. Will reduce heavy traffic on highways

Recommend 0
Dr Ibrahim
Jan 26, 2019 09:23am

Good Job, Shaikh Rasheed!

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Jan 26, 2019 09:31am

Well done keep it up.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On your bikes!

On your bikes!

The most crucial key to progress is women’s empowerment.

Editorial

January 26, 2019

PMRA: senseless and dangerous

AGAINST sane advice, the PTI government has moved ahead with its agenda to tighten its control over the media. On...
January 26, 2019

Labour abuse

THROUGH interviews with 118 garment workers from 25 factories, union heads, labour rights activists and government...
January 26, 2019

Basant U-turn

THE fickleness of the rulers knows no bounds. The latest reminder of this is the Punjab government’s decision not...
Updated January 25, 2019

Illegal blacklist

EXTRALEGAL measures to curtail citizens’ freedom of movement are an instrument of state oppression, employed in...
January 25, 2019

Disability discourse

THIS week, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari stated her department’s commitment to ensuring that citizens with...
Updated January 25, 2019

Wrong line, Sarfraz

For his sake, one hopes the ICC will show some leniency now that South Africa has accepted Sarfraz's apology.