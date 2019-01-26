Qureshi says winds of change have started blowing in Sindh

UMERKOT: Foreign Min­is­ter Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that winds of change have started blowing from Karachi and will reach every nook and cranny of Sindh.

Mr Qureshi said at a large gathering outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Lal Malhi here on Friday that people of Punjab and Balochistan had rejected the Pakistan Peoples Party and now people in Sindh would follow suit.

“The change is also visible in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir,” he said.

He said that South Punjab used to be a stronghold of PPP but it was now a fortress of PTI.

“The change will soon come to Umerkot and Tharparkar as well,” he said.

Read: PPP can oust PTI govt, send rulers behind bars, Bilawal claims

He criticised PPP leaders who claimed to champion the cause of democracy but at the same time subjected poor voters who supported PTI in general election to political victimisation.

He asked PTI supporters and his spiritual followers not to be frightened by PPP’s “oppressive policies”. People of Sindh had become fed up with the 11-year rule of PPP government.

The party won majority seats in Tharparkar district but failed to serve people, he said.

Mr Qureshi said that people of the province would soon hold PPP accountable for its “mega corruption and worst governance” in Sindh’s history.

He condemned attack on PTI MPA Mohammad Ramzan Ghanchi, who was elected from Lyari, and asked Sindh government to arrest culprits involved in the attack.

He said the National Accountability Bureau was an autonomous organisation which did not take orders from anyone. Electronic visa service had been started for many countries, he added.

MNA Lal Malhi said that people understood the importance of their vote and they would never again put their trust in corrupt people.

He said that the prime minister would visit Tharparkar next month and he had high hopes that he would work for the development of the desert region.

The PM would announce laying of a railway track and gas pipelines and issuance of health insurance cards for the people of Umerkot during his visit.

MNA’s Jai Prakash, Dr Ramesh Akrani and local leaders of PTI also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2019