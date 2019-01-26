Sarfraz apologises to Phehlukwayo in person
CENTURION: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed played in the third One-day International against South Africa on Friday despite coming under scrutiny for an allegedly racist comment in the second game.
Sarfraz apologised for his outburst while South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was batting in the home team’s victory in Durban on Tuesday.
Speaking in Urdu, Sarfraz was caught on a stump microphone saying “Hey black man, where is your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?”
The International Cricket Council is gathering information on the incident but hasn’t announced any formal proceedings against Sarfraz, who said his comments were a general expression of frustration and not aimed specifically at Phehlukwayo.
Despite that, Sarfraz said in a tweet that he had apologised in person to Phehlukwayo ahead of Friday’s third ODI.
“He was gracious enough to accept my apology,” tweeted Sarfraz.
Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2019
Comments (11)
Apologised ..apology accepted. Let us move forward..
Andile Phehlukwayo had to accept, there was no other choice. No doubt he is better gentleman than Sarfarz.
Sarfarz has tarnished his image, which even he wont be able to remove.
@RaJGURU, You are typical and predictable Indian, don't expect anything better from you.
It's a blot what he said. Lucky that he escaped unpunished. PCB should have acted stricter.
@RaJGURU, Oh please Indian, looks like you’re the one stuck with your hatred toward Pakistan and Pakistanis. Move on!
He has realised his mistake and apologised in person and apology accepted gracefully.
Now let's close the case and move on.
We all make mistakes .
Very good sarfraz, really shows your true character and the sportsmanship inculcated in you. Hatsoff to pakistani selection board and coaches, who have taught good values in pakistani cricketers
Its better to keep your mouth shut and be thought to be a fool and then to open your mouth and clear all doubts
I like sarfraz. And I don't think he was racist towards him. But his poor choice of words shows his education and must be penalized by ICC to maintain the gentlemen spirit of the game.
An excellent gesture by Sarfaraz.