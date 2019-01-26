DAWN.COM

Sarfraz apologises to Phehlukwayo in person

AgenciesUpdated January 26, 2019

CENTURION: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq ducks under a bouncer from South African paceman Kagiso Rabada during the third One-day International at SuperSport Park on Friday. Imam top-scored with 101 as Pakistan piled up 317-6 after they won the toss and elected to bat.—AP
CENTURION: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed played in the third One-day International against South Africa on Friday despite coming under scrutiny for an allegedly racist comment in the second game.

Sarfraz apologised for his outburst while South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was batting in the home team’s victory in Durban on Tuesday.

Speaking in Urdu, Sarfraz was caught on a stump microphone saying “Hey black man, where is your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?”

The International Cricket Council is gathering information on the incident but hasn’t announced any formal proceedings against Sarfraz, who said his comments were a general expression of frustration and not aimed specifically at Phehlukwayo.

Despite that, Sarfraz said in a tweet that he had apologised in person to Phehlukwayo ahead of Friday’s third ODI.

“He was gracious enough to accept my apology,” tweeted Sarfraz.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2019

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Hafeez, Canada
Jan 26, 2019 10:22am

Apologised ..apology accepted. Let us move forward..

Recommend 0
Tonisha Decarlo
Jan 26, 2019 10:25am

Andile Phehlukwayo had to accept, there was no other choice. No doubt he is better gentleman than Sarfarz.

Recommend 0
RaJGURU
Jan 26, 2019 10:26am

Sarfarz has tarnished his image, which even he wont be able to remove.

Recommend 0
Pakistani-Sindhi
Jan 26, 2019 10:32am

@RaJGURU, You are typical and predictable Indian, don't expect anything better from you.

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Jan 26, 2019 11:00am

It's a blot what he said. Lucky that he escaped unpunished. PCB should have acted stricter.

Recommend 0
Farhan S.
Jan 26, 2019 11:09am

@RaJGURU, Oh please Indian, looks like you’re the one stuck with your hatred toward Pakistan and Pakistanis. Move on!

Recommend 0
The real salaria
Jan 26, 2019 11:10am

He has realised his mistake and apologised in person and apology accepted gracefully.

Now let's close the case and move on.

We all make mistakes .

Recommend 0
Govardhan Lal Bhatia
Jan 26, 2019 11:12am

Very good sarfraz, really shows your true character and the sportsmanship inculcated in you. Hatsoff to pakistani selection board and coaches, who have taught good values in pakistani cricketers

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jan 26, 2019 11:18am

Its better to keep your mouth shut and be thought to be a fool and then to open your mouth and clear all doubts

Recommend 0
Infodict
Jan 26, 2019 11:20am

I like sarfraz. And I don't think he was racist towards him. But his poor choice of words shows his education and must be penalized by ICC to maintain the gentlemen spirit of the game.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseeeee
Jan 26, 2019 11:21am

An excellent gesture by Sarfaraz.

Recommend 0

