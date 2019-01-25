DAWN.COM

Pakistani Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali loses battle against cancer

Dawn.comUpdated January 25, 2019

Fatima Ali had appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November. — Screengrab
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali, known for her 2017 appearance on popular US television series Top Chef, passed away on Friday after losing a prolonged battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

Fatima had appeared on season 15 of the reality competition show as a contestant and was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer — Ewing's Sarcoma — right after. Chemotherapy appeared to benefit her initially but cancer returned in September last year with doctors telling her it has metastasized.

The 29-year-old chef, who was voted 'fan favourite' on Top Chef, had in October 2018 penned an op-ed for Bon Appetit, in which she shared that she has a year to live and intends to use it to make amends with the people in her life and to sample the finest food all over the world.

In November, she had appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about how she was dealing with her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Fatima had then said her plan was to travel the world to dine at the best restaurants. Her friends from Top Chef had started a GoFundMe page to help her fulfil her wishes.

On January 11, she had shared an update about her health in what would be her last Instagram post.

Comments (12)

Javed
Jan 25, 2019 11:21pm

Rest in peace dear - your life brought joy and positivity to many people. Keep spreading your light.

ga
Jan 25, 2019 11:22pm

RIP

Usman
Jan 25, 2019 11:23pm

May she rest in peace

RIAZULLAH BAIG
Jan 25, 2019 11:30pm

Rest in peace my dear lady! We shall also. taste the death because no one is immortal here; some die earlier some later but no one has been cured of death.

ali ahmed
Jan 25, 2019 11:32pm

VERY SAD RIP

raj
Jan 25, 2019 11:36pm

Sad, may Allah grant her Jannah.Ameen.

Moiz
Jan 25, 2019 11:54pm

An inspirational lady indeed, will truly be missed..!!

Dr I Ahmed
Jan 26, 2019 12:04am

A very sad loss of a bright young woman. My heart goes out to her grieving parents.

AZAM AKBAR
Jan 26, 2019 12:13am

Rest in peace.

Gordon D. Walker
Jan 26, 2019 12:19am

A lovely lady! Rest In Peace.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

RAja Raman
Jan 26, 2019 12:23am

Very sad. RIP

Sheheryar Khan
Jan 26, 2019 12:35am

May her soul rest in peace

