Chinese men protest customs duty on cellphones — by lying on floor at Islamabad airport

Tahir NaseerUpdated January 25, 2019

A Chinese passengers lies on the floor in protest against the customs duty at the Islamabad International Airport on Friday. — Photo by author
Two Chinese passengers on Friday found a unique way to register their protest against the customs duty they were made to pay for bringing in several cellphones: lying on the floor at the Islamabad International Airport.

The episode, which made for an interesting spectacle, took place after the two Chinese men – Lian Zhehfu and Lei Zhentao — landed in Islamabad from Urumqi via China Southern Airlines flight CZ6007.

After exiting the aircraft, the two men were stopped at a customs counter. Because they were carrying six cellphones, they were made to pay $285 in duties and taxes on four of the handsets.

As per the 'mobile tax policy' announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, foreign visitors and travellers returning to Pakistan can bring in one handset duty-free; for any additional devices, they must pay the applicable taxes to avail service in the country beyond 30 days.

See: The how-to of registering mobile devices for people returning to (or visiting) Pakistan

But after paying the amount, the two Chinese passengers lay on the exit gate of the international arrival lounge to protest the duty they were charged. They took the stance that because they travel to Pakistan several times a year, they should not have to pay the duty each time they bring in more than one cellphone.

The pair ended their protest only after Airport Security Force personnel informed them that their concerns would be forwarded to the relevant ministry.

Kris
Jan 25, 2019 08:36pm

Now that's funny.

Pakistani
Jan 25, 2019 08:38pm

Go protest the law in your own country. Respect our laws as long as you are here. There can be no reasonable excuse for carrying 6 cell phones other than to sell them or gift them. If you wish to do so on our land, pay the damn taxes.

wellwisher
Jan 25, 2019 08:40pm

Tax is justified. Stop being childish.

Yousuf
Jan 25, 2019 08:47pm

They thought they are in China and not willing to pay custom duties.

Afia
Jan 25, 2019 08:49pm

If they had come to sell, bulk cell phones, they have to pay custom duties.

Zohra
Jan 25, 2019 08:50pm

The authorities, custom officers must charge them further with obstruction, pay a fine for civil disobedience.

Yakub
Jan 25, 2019 08:52pm

Both of them, the Chinese must be taken into custody for unlawful protest.

ga
Jan 25, 2019 08:52pm

Where else would you get your request accommodated except in Pakistan ..if you are non Pakistani ofcourse. Try pulling this stunt at Jeddah or New York or Bejing airports.

Shyam
Jan 25, 2019 08:53pm

So the Chinese now want to do open smuggling also?

Aku
Jan 25, 2019 08:55pm

Fully agree, it is a strange policy especially if the mobiles are personal use. It is common these days to carry 2 or 3 phoneS

Uzma Tahir
Jan 25, 2019 08:55pm

It is wrong policies of PTI govt that is causing bad name to the country. How foreign investor will come here?

Azhar Ali
Jan 25, 2019 08:56pm

One phone is justified. Why would anyone take several phones over many visits with them? Also by not paying this extra tax their unregistered phones will be useless in Pakistan so why not save the embarrassment.

M. Emad
Jan 25, 2019 08:56pm

Foreign guest lying on the floor at the Islamabad International Airport !

Sami Khan
Jan 25, 2019 09:00pm

Everyone has to follow the law of the land and must pay custom duties - no exception!

Ash Man
Jan 25, 2019 09:01pm

The Chinese should respect local laws wherever they go. If someone tries such things in China for any reason they would be arrested immediately.

Shah
Jan 25, 2019 09:01pm

This is loot and plunder in the name of change rejected by Chinese also!

Naheem
Jan 25, 2019 09:06pm

Why would any person bring more than one cellphone for personnel usage other than sell them in pakistan, if you sell items in pakistan it would be liable to pay custom duty.

AW
Jan 25, 2019 09:09pm

Chinese cannot protest in China because have to follow the rules but they have quickly figured out that Pakistan is the place for such things and easily get exemptions

Aslam khan
Jan 25, 2019 09:09pm

Great for new tourism policy. Extort cell phone duties for visiting tourists.

Von Aden
Jan 25, 2019 09:10pm

Had a Pakistani national acted in such an inappropriate manner in China, the Chinese authorities, without a second thought would have deported him immediately. Come on Pakistan show your teeth that laws are there to respect and obey no matter to which country the offender belongs to.

Newborn
Jan 25, 2019 09:10pm

These characters should work in Chinese soap operas.

Kashmiri
Jan 25, 2019 09:13pm

There should not be any tax on cell phones or At least 2 handsets should be allowed.

Faisal
Jan 25, 2019 09:14pm

Its law of the land and everyone must obey it.

FMH
Jan 25, 2019 09:20pm

I've been living in China for 13 years, here protest against the authorities is strictly forbidden. Had they done that in their own country and they would have been arrested, heavily fined and jailed, usually for an unknown length of time.

kamran
Jan 25, 2019 09:20pm

@Uzma Tahir , we dont need investors who protests at airport for 2 cell phones. FUNNY

overseas Pakistani
Jan 25, 2019 09:22pm

I am NICOP holder Dutch dual citizen, I have not allowed to buy, house, deposit cash in our foreign currencies accounts, bcs I am not filer, inview of these hurdle we non resident are facing huge problem, since economy is too weak, Finance Minister have to announce NICOP holder special policy that they can buy without any limit buy, and they can deposit their leftover cash in Pakistan after over of their trip. Please give this policy immediate action. This way huge foreign exchange will come to Pakistan. Overseas Pakistani need facilities.

Pro Bono Publico
Jan 25, 2019 09:22pm

Obviously the extra phones were brought for commercial purpose. Have these folks made such demonstrations against customs duties in an any other country? I don’t think so.

Jayden Adams
Jan 25, 2019 09:26pm

Even after paying TAX/DUTY charges; they are still going to make a hefty profit by selling those Hi-Tech devices. People need to respect a Country's law.

