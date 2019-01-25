Chinese men protest customs duty on cellphones — by lying on floor at Islamabad airport
Two Chinese passengers on Friday found a unique way to register their protest against the customs duty they were made to pay for bringing in several cellphones: lying on the floor at the Islamabad International Airport.
The episode, which made for an interesting spectacle, took place after the two Chinese men – Lian Zhehfu and Lei Zhentao — landed in Islamabad from Urumqi via China Southern Airlines flight CZ6007.
After exiting the aircraft, the two men were stopped at a customs counter. Because they were carrying six cellphones, they were made to pay $285 in duties and taxes on four of the handsets.
As per the 'mobile tax policy' announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, foreign visitors and travellers returning to Pakistan can bring in one handset duty-free; for any additional devices, they must pay the applicable taxes to avail service in the country beyond 30 days.
See: The how-to of registering mobile devices for people returning to (or visiting) Pakistan
But after paying the amount, the two Chinese passengers lay on the exit gate of the international arrival lounge to protest the duty they were charged. They took the stance that because they travel to Pakistan several times a year, they should not have to pay the duty each time they bring in more than one cellphone.
The pair ended their protest only after Airport Security Force personnel informed them that their concerns would be forwarded to the relevant ministry.
Comments (28)
Now that's funny.
Go protest the law in your own country. Respect our laws as long as you are here. There can be no reasonable excuse for carrying 6 cell phones other than to sell them or gift them. If you wish to do so on our land, pay the damn taxes.
Tax is justified. Stop being childish.
They thought they are in China and not willing to pay custom duties.
If they had come to sell, bulk cell phones, they have to pay custom duties.
The authorities, custom officers must charge them further with obstruction, pay a fine for civil disobedience.
Both of them, the Chinese must be taken into custody for unlawful protest.
Where else would you get your request accommodated except in Pakistan ..if you are non Pakistani ofcourse. Try pulling this stunt at Jeddah or New York or Bejing airports.
So the Chinese now want to do open smuggling also?
Fully agree, it is a strange policy especially if the mobiles are personal use. It is common these days to carry 2 or 3 phoneS
It is wrong policies of PTI govt that is causing bad name to the country. How foreign investor will come here?
One phone is justified. Why would anyone take several phones over many visits with them? Also by not paying this extra tax their unregistered phones will be useless in Pakistan so why not save the embarrassment.
Foreign guest lying on the floor at the Islamabad International Airport !
Everyone has to follow the law of the land and must pay custom duties - no exception!
The Chinese should respect local laws wherever they go. If someone tries such things in China for any reason they would be arrested immediately.
This is loot and plunder in the name of change rejected by Chinese also!
Why would any person bring more than one cellphone for personnel usage other than sell them in pakistan, if you sell items in pakistan it would be liable to pay custom duty.
Chinese cannot protest in China because have to follow the rules but they have quickly figured out that Pakistan is the place for such things and easily get exemptions
Great for new tourism policy. Extort cell phone duties for visiting tourists.
Had a Pakistani national acted in such an inappropriate manner in China, the Chinese authorities, without a second thought would have deported him immediately. Come on Pakistan show your teeth that laws are there to respect and obey no matter to which country the offender belongs to.
These characters should work in Chinese soap operas.
There should not be any tax on cell phones or At least 2 handsets should be allowed.
Its law of the land and everyone must obey it.
I've been living in China for 13 years, here protest against the authorities is strictly forbidden. Had they done that in their own country and they would have been arrested, heavily fined and jailed, usually for an unknown length of time.
@Uzma Tahir , we dont need investors who protests at airport for 2 cell phones. FUNNY
I am NICOP holder Dutch dual citizen, I have not allowed to buy, house, deposit cash in our foreign currencies accounts, bcs I am not filer, inview of these hurdle we non resident are facing huge problem, since economy is too weak, Finance Minister have to announce NICOP holder special policy that they can buy without any limit buy, and they can deposit their leftover cash in Pakistan after over of their trip. Please give this policy immediate action. This way huge foreign exchange will come to Pakistan. Overseas Pakistani need facilities.
Obviously the extra phones were brought for commercial purpose. Have these folks made such demonstrations against customs duties in an any other country? I don’t think so.
Even after paying TAX/DUTY charges; they are still going to make a hefty profit by selling those Hi-Tech devices. People need to respect a Country's law.