South Africa beat Pakistan by 13 runs in rain-hit third ODI

South Africa beat Pakistan by 13 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the rain-hit third one-day international at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Rain interrupted the play twice. The first interruption came after 16.5 overs of South Africa's innings as the home side chased down a 318-run target.

Earlier in the first innings, Imamul Haq hit a measured century — and delivered a message to his critics — as Pakistan piled up 317 for six.

As Imam completed the single that took him to his fifth century in his 19th one-day international he pointed to his mouth as his lips moved vigorously. He was out almost immediately afterwards for 101, made off 116 balls with eight fours.

Asked about his gesture in an interview with SuperSport television after his innings, he laughed and said: “Everybody knows I am the nephew of the chief selector (Inzamamul Haq) and that [gesture] was a message to all the Pakistan media and all the Pakistan people who criticise me.”

The left-handed Imam shared partnerships of 132 for the second wicket with Babar Azam (69) and 84 for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (52).

Debutant Beuran Hendricks celebrates after dismissing Fakhar Zaman. —AP

Imad Wasim finished the innings with a flourish with an unbeaten 43 off 23 balls, putting on 52 off 31 balls with Shoaib Malik (31) for the fifth wicket.

With the five-match series tied at 1-1, South Africa had a poor day in the field, dropping five catches, including lives to all five of the Pakistan top scorers.

There were 12 wides in the innings as South Africa needed more than 20 minutes past the allotted time to bowl their 50 overs.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi, the two most successful bowlers when South Africa's won the second match in Durban on Tuesday, conceded a combined 146 runs in 19 overs for the wicket of Imam, caught in the deep off Shamsi.

Pakistan is sported two changes in the squad with Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir's return. For SA Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock are returning to the squad while Beuran Hendricks makes his debut.

The match comes at the back of a controversy where Sarfraz Ahmed was heard on camera making racist remarks directed at South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo who, along with Hendrick van der Dussen, had guided Proteas to a series-levelling win.

Since then, Sarfraz has publicly apologised for his remarks. The skipper tweeted: "I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone.

Soon after that, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said that his team has forgiven Sarfraz Ahmed for remarks.

Earlier today, Sarfraz tweeted a picture of himself shaking Phehlukwayo's hand. The tweet said:

"This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology."

Pakistan had started the series with a bang when they beat South Africa in the first ODI at St George’s Park, but the hosts bounced right back in the next game, which was played in Durban. Today's game is the third in the series of five matches.

Teams

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dale Steyn

Pakistan: Imam ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket-keeper), Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali and Shaheen Afridi