Rain halts South Africa's pursuit of 318-run target set by Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated January 25, 2019

Imamul Haq says his gesture “was a message to all Pakistan media and all the people who criticise me.” —AP
Debutant Beuran Hendricks celebrates with teammates after dismissing Fakhar Zaman. —AP
Rain stopped play on Friday during the third one-day international between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Friday.

The interruption came after 16.5 overs of South Africa's innings as the home side chased down a 318-run target. A minimum of 20 overs a side is necessary for a result.

In the first innings, Imamul Haq hit a measured century — and delivered a message to his critics — as Pakistan piled up 317 for six.

As Imam completed the single that took him to his fifth century in his 19th one-day international he pointed to his mouth as his lips moved vigorously. He was out almost immediately afterwards for 101, made off 116 balls with eight fours.

Asked about his gesture in an interview with SuperSport television after his innings, he laughed and said: “Everybody knows I am the nephew of the chief selector (Inzamamul Haq) and that [gesture] was a message to all the Pakistan media and all the Pakistan people who criticise me.”

The left-handed Imam shared partnerships of 132 for the second wicket with Babar Azam (69) and 84 for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (52).

Imad Wasim finished the innings with a flourish with an unbeaten 43 off 23 balls, putting on 52 off 31 balls with Shoaib Malik (31) for the fifth wicket.

With the five-match series tied at 1-1, South Africa had a poor day in the field, dropping five catches, including lives to all five of the Pakistan top scorers.

There were 12 wides in the innings as South Africa needed more than 20 minutes past the allotted time to bowl their 50 overs.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi, the two most successful bowlers when South Africa's won the second match in Durban on Tuesday, conceded a combined 146 runs in 19 overs for the wicket of Imam, caught in the deep off Shamsi.

Pakistan is sported two changes in the squad with Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir's return. For SA Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock are returning to the squad while Beuran Hendricks makes his debut.

The match comes at the back of a controversy where Sarfraz Ahmed was heard on camera making racist remarks directed at South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo who, along with Hendrick van der Dussen, had guided Proteas to a series-levelling win.

Since then, Sarfraz has publicly apologised for his remarks. The skipper tweeted: "I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone.

Soon after that, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said that his team has forgiven Sarfraz Ahmed for remarks.

Earlier today, Sarfraz tweeted a picture of himself shaking Phehlukwayo's hand. The tweet said:

"This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology."

Pakistan had started the series with a bang when they beat South Africa in the first ODI at St George’s Park, but the hosts bounced right back in the next game, which was played in Durban. Today's game is the third in the series of five matches.

Teams

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dale Steyn

Pakistan: Imam ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket-keeper), Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Comments (27)

1000 characters
shyam
Jan 25, 2019 04:17pm

1 down

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 25, 2019 04:23pm

A great challenge for Sarfraz and party to give up the "hangover" of Port of Elizabeth win in the first ODI, stay focused, mentally tough and strive hard to win today's third of the five ODI series match against South Africa at Centurian.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 25, 2019 04:26pm

Pakistan will lose as amir is in the team. Liability.

Recommend 0
Ranjit
Jan 25, 2019 04:44pm

Sarfarz will out for 0 or 1?

Recommend 0
BG
Jan 25, 2019 04:55pm

Good Start for Pakistan. Going strong at 41/1

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 25, 2019 06:03pm

The pitch is placid and score below 325 can easily be chased.

Babar just back in the hut.

The score line will read 2-1 in favour of SA at the end of the day.

Recommend 0
Ranajyoti
Jan 25, 2019 06:19pm

So far good going. Don't make it India-Pakistan match.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jan 25, 2019 07:01pm

Fakhar and Sarfaraz is wasting is a spot in the Pakistan team.... Sarfaraz should not represent Pakistan on International level. His racist remarks are shameful.

Recommend 0
Sagarr
Jan 25, 2019 07:13pm

Very poor bowling and fielding by South Africa.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jan 25, 2019 07:26pm

Pakistan are 250/4 after 43 overs.Wicket is playing easy, anything less than 300 will not be a safe total.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 25, 2019 07:56pm

@Sagarr, fielding > yes. Bowling > No. They have bowled alright otherwise Pakistan would have been touching 350. It's a par score at this ground but i expect Pakistan to defend this with Amir, Afridi and Shadab.

Recommend 0
Sarah
Jan 25, 2019 08:07pm

@Gustavas, South African done in this match .Good luck to South African for next match.This match is OUT OF THEIR REACH NOW.Even 11 Kohli cannot make same.

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 25, 2019 08:13pm

Today less Indians will be seen here I am sure.only those will comment who love cricket irrespective religion or country

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jan 25, 2019 08:15pm

318 is the target and the asking rate is 6.36. South Africa has a very strong batting lineup and the chances are 50/50.

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 25, 2019 08:17pm

This shows that pak needs a good opening stand then you know score is going to be 300+

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 25, 2019 08:19pm

Love u pak

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 25, 2019 08:21pm

@Gustavas, stop day dreaming.

Recommend 0
Sandeep
Jan 25, 2019 08:54pm

@Sarah, would like yours comments after match is over..South Africa will win in 45 overs

Recommend 0
Bwood
Jan 25, 2019 09:09pm

Fantastic score of 317 from Pak. This should give the bowlers lot to bowl at. The only weak link in Pak batting now seems to be Fakhar. May be replacing him with another opener will be a good option.

All the very best to Pak bowlers. Hoping to see Pak go 2-1 up.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 25, 2019 09:23pm

Excellent performance by team pakistan.....

Recommend 0
Insha
Jan 25, 2019 09:39pm

Match will be abandoned..... bad luck pak

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jan 25, 2019 09:56pm

Good batting by Imamul Haq but too much talking spoils the fun.

Recommend 0
venkat
Jan 25, 2019 10:15pm

5 drop catches by SA will cost them dearly.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 25, 2019 10:23pm

Good score. Definitely Pakistan will win this match by big margin.

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 25, 2019 11:35pm

D/L plays a spoilsport . Rain coming down heavily and SA are ahead at the moment.

Recommend 0
Love for Pakistan
Jan 25, 2019 11:42pm

Pakistan will win the ODI my prediction. Great performance today.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 25, 2019 11:44pm

@Danish, told you. amir comes into team and Pakistan lose. Equation is simple.

Recommend 0

