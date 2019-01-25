DAWN.COM

Third $1bn deposit received from Saudi Arabia: State Bank

Dawn.comUpdated January 25, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan in conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the premier's trip to Riyadh in October last year. — File/Online
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday confirmed that Pakistan has received a third $1 billion tranche as part of balance-of-payments support from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia in October last year had stepped forward with a $6 billion bailout package — $3bn in foreign currency support and another $3bn in deferred payments on oil imports — for Pakistan’s ailing economy.

The country’s current account deficit rose to $7.9bn in the first half of the current fiscal year and is likely to reach $16-18bn by June 30.

Pakistan had seen some relief after the first tranche of $1bn from Saudi Arabia was received on November 9 but the amount had run out by December's first week. A second $1bn deposit from the Kingdom had followed in December.

The money comes a day after the bank received $1bn from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in Abu Dhabi on Jan 22.

