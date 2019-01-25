DAWN.COM

Third $1 billion deposit received from Saudi Arabia: State Bank

Dawn.comUpdated January 25, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan in conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the premier's trip to Riyadh in October last year. — File/Online
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday confirmed that Pakistan has received a third and last $1 billion tranche as part of balance-of-payments support from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia in October last year had stepped forward with a $6 billion bailout package — $3bn in foreign currency support and another $3bn in deferred payments on oil imports — for Pakistan’s ailing economy.

The country’s current account deficit rose to $7.9bn in the first half of the current fiscal year and is likely to reach $16-18bn by June 30.

Pakistan had seen some relief after the first tranche of $1bn from Saudi Arabia was received on November 9 but the amount had run out by December's first week. A second $1bn deposit from the Kingdom had followed in December.

The money comes a day after the central bank received $1bn from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in Abu Dhabi on Jan 22.

Finance Minister Asad Umar while presenting the mini-budget in the parliament on Wednesday had remarked that the government may enter into an International Monetary Fund-led programme. However, he also said that the government was not in a hurry as it was considering other options including bilateral support.

Funds from Saudi Arabia and the UAE have had no impact on the exchange rate; however, a slight change was observed in the open-market following SBP’s agreement with the UAE. “The fluctuation of 20-30 paisa does not matter but the situation has improved and will improve with more inflows from the UAE,” President Forex Association of Pakistan Malik Bostan told Dawn.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 25, 2019 04:15pm

A friend in need, is a friend indeed. Thanks for being a true and dedicated friend of the fertile land and 225 million hardworking and intelligent people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Abdul Rab Siddiqi
Jan 25, 2019 04:23pm

Pakistan welcomes this gesture. It will help to support dwindling foreign reserves. However, these financial help from brother and time tasted friends are short terms measures. Pakistan need long terms financial supports and long terms plans as well as increase in exports. Cutting imports is no solution or levying high import duty. Pakistan needs to check slow rate of growth and industrialization.

Recommend 0
khan
Jan 25, 2019 04:35pm

Nie job, We dont need to go to imf anymore and IK can keep the promise.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 25, 2019 04:37pm

PM IK is making the world come to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Reji
Jan 25, 2019 04:56pm

Surprised that the whole nation is not asking to be shown a copy of the agreement under which this amount was given. What’s there to hide?

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 25, 2019 05:10pm

PMIK got economic packages from KSA,UAE,Qatar and PRC.Also visited Malaysia and Turkey. Who's left now?

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Jan 25, 2019 05:13pm

Celebration time in Pakistan!!!

Recommend 0
Warson
Jan 25, 2019 05:37pm

Wait when finally Saudi Arabia will ask in return.

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jan 25, 2019 05:43pm

PM needs to make sure the accounting this money is very transparent and in the hands of absolutely non-corrupt people.

Recommend 0
Ujala
Jan 25, 2019 05:46pm

There is no such thing as a free lunch!

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jan 25, 2019 05:49pm

Can somebody please explain how and when this loan will be paid back, on what conditions was this money given ? If anyone thinks that the Saudis are so charitable, then they are living in a dream world.

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 25, 2019 06:14pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Your arguement defies logic.

Why would a fertile land with hardworking , intelligent people require loan. Please elaborate further.

Recommend 0
Ranajyoti
Jan 25, 2019 06:15pm

This infusion augmented FC reserve to $8.4 billion. This includes the $ from commercial banks ie $6.6 billion. Don't add $ from commercial banks twice to show it as $14.3 billion. One who is truthful to facts can only overcome difficulties. Not otherwise.

Recommend 0

