'New visa policy to facilitate tourism includes e-visa for nationals of 175 countries'
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said the government is introducing a "new revolutionary visa policy" to encourage tourism in the country.
He added that the incumbent PTI-led government wants tourism to become the foundation for change in Pakistan.
Chaudhry, who was briefing the press outside Parliament House in Islamabad on proposed changes to the country's visa regime, said that Malaysia earns roughly $20 billion annually through tourism ─ "and they only have beaches" ─ while Turkey earns $40bn.
Pakistan's visa regime "used to be open until about 1965 onwards", he said, adding that the country is "a paradise for tourism".
"We have mountain tourism, religious tourism, beach tourism, cities and huge food tourism. For this initiative, all agencies and departments put their heads together at the prime minister's suggestion," Chaudhry said.
The government has decided to provide the e-visa facility to 175 countries and visa on arrival to 50 countries, he said. Visa on arrival will also be provided to Indian-origin British and American citizens holding United States or United Kingdom passports.
Tour operators that are approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) will now be allowed to bring groups of tourists to Pakistan, he said.
Additionally, the process for acquiring a work visa to nationals of 96 countries for business purposes has been eased, Chaudhry said, with applicants receiving their visa in 7-10 days after the Board of Investment issues them a letter.
The duration of diplomatic and student visas has been extended from one year to three years, and one year to two years, respectively, while a visa for religious purposes will remain valid for 45 days, the information minister added.
The processing of journalist visas will be done through the information ministry, Chaudhry said, and restrictions on journalists to limit their movements to just three cities have been lifted.
Foreign tourists will not require no-objection certificates (NOCs) to visit open cantonments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan, Chaudhry said. "They can go anywhere in Pakistan, they don't need an NOC anymore."
"We want tourism to be promoted, to become the foundation for change in Pakistan," Chaudhry said.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader compared the incumbent government's term to the previous government, saying that it had "brought Pakistan back on the world map".
The PTI in its manifesto promised to develop 20 new tourist destinations during its tenure, at an average of four a year.
The tourism department intends to explore tourism potential in Kurram tribal district and the Samana hill station in Orakzai tribal district under the plan, and has also selected 25 areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where sites will be identified for the promotion of tourism.
Read more: 5 gurdwaras that could be made part of Kartarpur Corridor
Recently, the government also announced it would open the Kartarpur Corridor to Sikh pilgrims from India in 2019, and has outlined a plan to facilitate them.
Comments (12)
Time to come closer, India and Pakistan. 90% people want peace.
Yet another tall claim by the ex PPP and current P.T.I. "mover and shaker" in Jhelum and Islamabad. Remember the centuries old saying, " a person of words and not of deeds, is like a garden full of weeds."
Wish to visit your amazing country some day.
An excellent initiative, e visas are common and many African countries have this facility which is shameful that Pakistan is only just catching up. Pakistan has so much beauty and culture, it should be promoted.
This initiative alone will boost Pakistan economy. Great work.
Good step but need to work on platform so they feel safe and secure...
Pakistan has a lot to offer and embassies around the world should be promoting this. Great work.
Please fix the shabby huts of PTDC before implementing visa on arrival process.
Please clean up the northern areas by having a proper system of waste and trash management.
The visa on arrival should apply to any individual, not just to a group of tourists.
Additionally we must not give visa on arrival to foreign citizens of Indian origin as India does exactly the same to Pakistani-Americans. It's okay to be ambitious but have some self respect.
Another aspect which bothers me is that if foreign tourists start coming then the prices will sky rocket. Hotels in Bhurban charge Rs. 25,000 per night which is exorbitant. We Pakistanis cant afford that.
Ermmm country needs to be made safe first. Than a infrastructure needs to be built for foreign tourists including law and order to protect tourists and then finally a advert on global channels starting with Muslim countries. A secluded beach area like Dubai might be an idea which is shut off to rest of Pakistan.
Great initiatives for the promotion of tourism indeed. I hope this will benefit the domestic tourist areas especially GB which has no share in NFC.
Very important and significant step by PM Imran. This is naya Pakistan!!
We have great potential of tourism.great start.now dev tourism related infrastructure