DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Parts of Sindh, Balochistan hit by widespread power breakdown

Dawn.com | Qazi HassanUpdated January 25, 2019

Email

Restoration efforts are underway and the situation is expected to improve over the next three to four hours, says KE. ─ AFP/File
Restoration efforts are underway and the situation is expected to improve over the next three to four hours, says KE. ─ AFP/File

Restoration efforts are underway after a widespread power breakdown left parts of Sindh and Balochistan without electricity on Friday.

According to K-Electric, the power breakdown occurred due to tripping in the national grid. A spokesman confirmed that the outage in most of Sindh was caused by the tripping of 500KV transmission line between Dadu and Guddu-Shikarpur.

According to DawnNewsTV, more than 80 per cent of Karachi is affected by the power breakdown including North Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi and parts of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Various industrial areas in the city including Korangi, FB Area, Super Highway and SITE are also without electricity. In addition to this, various water pumping stations have been impacted by the breakdown causing a suspension of the water supply to parts of the city.

KE, in a series of tweets, said that restoration efforts are underway. Teams have been mobilised to ensure complete restoration over the next few hours.

Electricity has been partially restored to Karachi's Korangi, Baldia Town, Gizri, Landhi, Saeedabad, Hub, Bin Qasim, Gulshan e Iqbal, Federal B Area, Gulshan, Lyari, Garden and Landhi areas, whereas attempts to restore power to the remaining affected areas are underway. The Water Board, Civil Hospital and airport are also back online.

Electricity has also been restored in Sukkur while restoration work is underway in areas that are supplied power by the Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (Hesco).

The situation is expected to improve over the next three to four hours, the power supplier added.

Over 20pc of Balochistan is also estimated to have been affected by the power breakdown. Quetta, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Sibi, Jhal Magsi and Jafarabad are among the cities affected, according to DawnNewsTV.

According to a National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) spokesperson, power supply along the 220KV Sibi-Quetta transmission line has been restored, while work is ongoing to get power back to the remaining areas currently without electricity.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
dipak
Jan 25, 2019 01:04pm

Power breakdown loss unimaginable.

Recommend 0
N K Ali
Jan 25, 2019 01:07pm

We have and are generating power thru new power plants. This being a distribution and transmission fault, is there any progress on that front? Salams

Recommend 0
Masroor
Jan 25, 2019 01:36pm

Need lot of investment in Grid Improvement. These Trippings must be investigated and responsible should be punished

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Schooling options

Schooling options

How do we put out-of-school children into schools, and how do we ensure improvement in standards?

Editorial

Updated January 25, 2019

Illegal blacklist

EXTRALEGAL measures to curtail citizens’ freedom of movement are an instrument of state oppression, employed in...
January 25, 2019

Disability discourse

THIS week, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari stated her department’s commitment to ensuring that citizens with...
Updated January 25, 2019

Wrong line, Sarfraz

For his sake, one hopes the ICC will show some leniency now that South Africa has accepted Sarfraz's apology.
Updated January 24, 2019

A not so mini budget

The big question is whether or not govt's new incentives for business will help get the wheels of the economy moving.
Updated January 24, 2019

Kartarpur politics

Suffice it to say, both India and Pakistan should avoid playing politics over religious places.
Updated January 24, 2019

Genuine engagement

Response to the PTM by state apparatus and mainstream political classes has largely been paranoid and counterproductive.