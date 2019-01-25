Parts of Sindh, Balochistan hit by widespread power breakdown

Restoration efforts are underway after a widespread power breakdown left parts of Sindh and Balochistan without electricity on Friday.

According to K-Electric, the power breakdown occurred due to tripping in the national grid. A spokesman confirmed that the outage in most of Sindh was caused by the tripping of 500KV transmission line between Dadu and Guddu-Shikarpur.

According to DawnNewsTV, more than 80 per cent of Karachi is affected by the power breakdown including North Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi and parts of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Various industrial areas in the city including Korangi, FB Area, Super Highway and SITE are also without electricity. In addition to this, various water pumping stations have been impacted by the breakdown causing a suspension of the water supply to parts of the city.

KE, in a series of tweets, said that restoration efforts are underway. Teams have been mobilised to ensure complete restoration over the next few hours.

Electricity has been partially restored to Karachi's Korangi, Baldia Town, Gizri, Landhi, Saeedabad, Hub, Bin Qasim, Gulshan e Iqbal, Federal B Area, Gulshan, Lyari, Garden and Landhi areas, whereas attempts to restore power to the remaining affected areas are underway. The Water Board, Civil Hospital and airport are also back online.

Electricity has also been restored in Sukkur while restoration work is underway in areas that are supplied power by the Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (Hesco).

The situation is expected to improve over the next three to four hours, the power supplier added.

Over 20pc of Balochistan is also estimated to have been affected by the power breakdown. Quetta, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Sibi, Jhal Magsi and Jafarabad are among the cities affected, according to DawnNewsTV.

According to a National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) spokesperson, power supply along the 220KV Sibi-Quetta transmission line has been restored, while work is ongoing to get power back to the remaining areas currently without electricity.