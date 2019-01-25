SIUT water supply interrupted by construction work, CM Shah orders restoration by evening

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah on Friday took notice of the disconnection of a water line to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Karachi and ordered that supply be restored by the evening.

Upon learning that SIUT was not being supplied with water, the chief minister telephoned the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) managing director who informed him that a water line had been disconnected due to development work on MA Jinnah Road.

CM Shah told the MD that the hospital's water supply should be restored by the evening and directed the KWSB to provide water to SIUT via tanker.

Tankers carrying 200,000 gallons of water sourced from various hydrants were subsequently dispatched to SIUT, Civil Hospital Karachi and other important buildings on the chief minister's directions.

"SIUT should not face any issues," CM Shah asserted, adding that he wanted a report on the matter by the end of the day after supply had been restored.

Founded by Dr Adib Rizvi nearly 40 years ago, SIUT is Pakistan's largest kidney disease centre and seeks to provide quality healthcare free of cost without discrimination.

Kidney transplants are the institute's key proficiency ─ it has carried out 5,680 procedures since the programme was initiated in 1985.