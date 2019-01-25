DAWN.COM

ISPR rejects Indian media reports on talks

APPUpdated January 25, 2019

‘‘Story is factually incorrect,’’ the ISPR chief Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor says on his official Twitter handle. ─ APP/File
RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Thursday rejected reports in Indian newspaper Hindustan Times that Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had approached his Indian counterpart for talks.

The Indian publication reported that Gen Bajwa had approached the Indian chief of the army staff for talks and that both had served together in Congo.

‘‘Story is factually incorrect,’’ the ISPR chief said on his official Twitter handle while rejecting HT’s report.

He said Gen Bajwa had neither approached the Indian COAS nor had served with him in Congo, adding that the decision for talks was prerogative of both the governments.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2019

Mitzvah Kehimkar, Beersheba, Israel
Jan 25, 2019 12:10pm

Military heads can always approach each other for talks over a round of drinks.

Babu
Jan 25, 2019 12:17pm

These reports are planted by opposition, need not read much in them.

