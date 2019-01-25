ISPR rejects Indian media reports on talks

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Thursday rejected reports in Indian newspaper Hindustan Times that Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had approached his Indian counterpart for talks.

The Indian publication reported that Gen Bajwa had approached the Indian chief of the army staff for talks and that both had served together in Congo.

‘‘Story is factually incorrect,’’ the ISPR chief said on his official Twitter handle while rejecting HT’s report.

He said Gen Bajwa had neither approached the Indian COAS nor had served with him in Congo, adding that the decision for talks was prerogative of both the governments.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2019