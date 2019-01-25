‘SOS’ call from Chinese embassy in Islamabad keeps law enforcers on their toes
ISLAMABAD: After receiving a SOS call from the embassy of China, which a police officer said was unjustified, the capital police, paramilitary troops and the army along with emergency and rescue officials reached the premises within minutes.
However, once in the embassy located in Diplomatic Enclave, the law enforcement agencies were informed that the alarm had been sent out only to check the response time and preparedness of the departments.
A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, was of the view that the embassy cannot check the response time and preparedness of the law enforcement agencies or send out such an alarm.
“Panic buttons are installed in embassies to seek help in a disaster or emergency situation, not to check our preparations or performance,” the officer maintained.
Besides, he added, there was no need for checking the preparedness of the law enforcement agencies and the rescue department since a mock exercise had already been conducted in the Chinese embassy last month.
The mock exercise conducted in the embassy in December was planned by a senior police officer and the diplomats had been informed about it in advance, he said.
At around 3:15pm on Thursday, alarms installed at the offices of senior police officers and paramilitary troops started ringing, another officer said. Shortly afterward, a massage was aired through the police communication system about the SOS call from the embassy.
The Quick Response Force reached the embassy within three minutes, he said. Officers of the police commandoes, Anti-Terrorism Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Counter-Terrorism Force, Rangers, Special Branch, Crime Investigation Department, Crime Investigation Agency and the Islamabad Traffic Police reached the embassy within 20 minutes,
Besides, officials from 111 Brigade also reached the embassy, he said.
When the officials and the rescue teams cordoned off the enclave, the embassy staff informed them that the SOS call was made to check the response of the departments concerned.
A mock exercise was conducted there and later the teams returned to their stations, said the officer.
A police spokesman said an emergency call was made by the Chinese embassy to check the response of the police to tackle any untoward situation. Soon after the call, he added, the law enforcement agencies reached the spot.
“The purpose of this rehearsal was to check preparations of law enforcers to tackle an untoward situation.”
He said officials of the Chinese embassy thanked the personnel while DIG (security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan appreciated the performance of the law enforcement agencies for responding quickly.
Chinese embassy spokesman Yang Ming could not be contacted for comments.
Foreign Office spokesman Dr Faisal told Dawn that he would have to check and verify if the mock exercise was conducted. He said he would also check the standard operating procedure (SOP) from the chief protocol officer before commenting.
Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2019
Excellent! Chinese are testing the response time of Pakistani security establishment. Half way to becoming a Chinese colony. Next Chinese envoy will require reports and preparedness of the Pakistani security around all its projects. Next Chinese envoys assitant will ask the PM of Pakistan for such reports and convey appraisal reports to the Pakistani PM.
Standard Operating procedure like any periodic firedrill in any commercial buildings. The difference is that only China is entitled and test the preparedness of the host.
Chinese are feeling freedom in Pakistan.A little too much.
Mock exercises should be sufficient to check the preparedness and the response time.
They should not cry wolf otherwise they would be in hot waters in time of real emergency.
They have every right to test it, mock drills are norm.
We are battle hardened and touch-of-a-button ready to respond!
So the Chinese have now literally started conditioning the Pakistani security establishment like one would train a dog. It doesn't come as a surprise though, knowing how materialistic East Asian cultures tend to look down on less-successful cultures/people. Bet the Chinese officials had a good chuckle over this after. If the Pakistani people and establishment still don't wake up after such warning signs, they never will.
Too much strategic info given away in this article that could compromising security. Our media wants transparency from government but this is taking transparency to another level. Media too has a responsibility to security of the country. Don’t expose information that will help the terrorists. Was there any need to publish the response time? Think before you print. Transparency must not be at the expense of security.
What is the point of doing this if mock exercises are already performed. The embassy should be fined for this.
Government should send them a hefty bill for this "checking". Lets play their game and give a response they understand. For Chinese, money is every thing so send them a hefty bill from each of the response departments and it should be in US dollars.