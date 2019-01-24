DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Court orders Meesha Shafi to abstain from issuing negative remarks against Ali Zafar

Rana BilalUpdated January 24, 2019

Email

Ali Zafar had accused Meesha Shafi of appearing before the media and levelling false allegations. —File
Ali Zafar had accused Meesha Shafi of appearing before the media and levelling false allegations. —File

A sessions court in Lahore on Thursday ordered Meesha Shafi to abstain from making any negative remarks against Ali Zafar over all media platforms, including social media, DawnNewsTV reported.

The court's decision, which comes as the latest development in the Ali Zafar-Meesha Shafi sexual harassment controversy, was read out by Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed today after being reserved a day earlier.

Earlier, Zafar had submitted a petition before the court against Shafi, accusing her of appearing before the media and levelling baseless allegations against him. He had requested the court to issue restraining orders against Shafi.

The court heard the arguments from both sides on Wednesday and after accepting Zafar's plea, it ordered Shafi to cease and desist from making defamatory remarks against him.

Explore: Sexual Harassment: Pakistan's tipping point?

The controversy

On April 19, 2018, Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

“I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar," the singer and actor had claimed in her tweet.

Following Shafi's allegations, several women had come forward on Twitter to also accuse Zafar of harassment.

Shortly after, Zafar denied the allegations in a statement and sent a legal notice to Shafi, demanding that Shafi delete the tweet accusing him of harassment and issue an apology on Twitter.

Zafar then filed a defamation case against Shafi for damages worth Rs1 billion in June. Shafi then filed her response in October, in which she stated that Zafar had harassed her on more than two occasions.

"Ali Zafar harassed [me] at a private studio and family functions," she had said in the response submitted through her counsels Mohammad Saqib Jilani and Advocate Tasawwur.

She stated that she had been "compelled" to take action against Zafar because of the harassment incidents, adding that Zafar had also harassed several other female artists aside from her.

"I will also provide evidence [of the allegations] when the court asks for it," Shafi said.

Denying all defamation charges levelled against her by Zafar, she said Zafar "is trying to act innocent before the court".

The defamation case will next be heard on February 9, 2019.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
anwar.suhail
Jan 24, 2019 08:05pm

Sane decision

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jan 24, 2019 08:52pm

producing court-admissible evidence is difficult in a case like this, Ali Zafars defence team was counting on this. in a sense, exposing him, at the risk of her own reputation being sullied, is no mean feat. is she going to win in court, it seems unlikely. but, hats off to her for trying. Ali Zafar, this is Pakistan, not Bollywood.

Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 24, 2019 10:26pm

I won't be surprised if Ali Zafar gets away after doing such stuff to multiple women who complained on Twitter.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 24, 2019

A not so mini budget

The big question is whether or not govt's new incentives for business will help get the wheels of the economy moving.
Updated January 24, 2019

Kartarpur politics

Suffice it to say, both India and Pakistan should avoid playing politics over religious places.
Updated January 24, 2019

Genuine engagement

Response to the PTM by state apparatus and mainstream political classes has largely been paranoid and counterproductive.
January 23, 2019

Prison reform

ON Monday, the Sindh cabinet approved the draft Sindh Prisons and Correction Act, 2019, to replace the outdated...
Bus tragedy
Updated January 23, 2019

Bus tragedy

The practice of dealing with crises as they arise must be set aside in favour of planning strategically to avoid them.
Updated January 23, 2019

Petition dismissed

It is high time that a line was drawn under the matter of Imran Khan's alleged parentage of a child born out of wedlock.