Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile Nasr: ISPR

Pakistan on Thursday "successfully conducted the training launch of Nasr" — a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR statement, the launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at enhancing operational efficiency as well as re-validating the desired technical parameters.

"This training exercise involved launching of quad salvo for desired effects," it read, adding that Nasr is a "high precision, shoot and scoot Weapon System with the ability of in-flight maneuverability".

"This weapon system has augmented full spectrum deterrence posture while remaining within the precincts of the policy of credible minimum deterrence, against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively including enemy’s ballistic missile defence and other air defence systems," the military’s media wing said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat witnessed the launch ceremony and appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the military's strategic forces command.

He also congratulated the scientists and engineers for developing the "sophisticated" weapon system in order to "enhance Pakistan's deterrence capability".

The JCSC chairman expressed his complete confidence in effective command, control, and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these aspects.