SC orders CM Shah, Sindh cabinet to decide how to restore Karachi as per master plan

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to call a cabinet meeting to determine how the city will be restored as per its master plan while hearing a case pertaining to illegal constructions in the megalopolis at the apex court's Karachi registry.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah expressed their displeasure at the absence of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and cantonment board officials during today's court proceedings. Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani and Advocate General for Sindh Salman Talibuddin were present in court.

The apex court directed the concerned secretaries to take part in the cabinet meeting and ordered a comprehensive report containing the cabinet's ideas on how the city can be restored to its planned shape to be submitted in two weeks.

As the SC rejected a report presented by the Sindh government and Karachi Development Authority officials in court, Justice Gulzar lambasted the provincial officials for 'singing lullabies'.

"This report of yours is of no use," Justice Gulzar thundered. "If we passed an order on the basis of this report, your entire government will be sent reeling."

"Don't tell us bedtime stories," Justice Gulzar censured the AG Sindh. "You know, AG sahab, what it means to sing someone lullabies. It means, 'Listen to this lullaby and go to sleep'," he added.

"We are not here to be sung to and put to sleep," Justice Gulzar said. "You have a good secretary like Mumtaz Ali Shah, and yet you have been able to do nothing," he complained.

The court ordered that the report should be submitted along with architectural plans and suggestions.

"Let me tell you, this city will be restored to its original master plan," Justice Gulzar asserted.

"Look at at what Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has done to the coastal strip," he remarked.

"They have encroached so far into the sea, if they had their way they would build a city on the sea. "The owners of DHA would encroach on the entire sea all the way to America and then plant their flags there," the judge commented.

"The owners of DHA are wondering how they can make inroads into India," he added.

More details to follow