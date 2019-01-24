DAWN.COM

'Does Shahbaz want to spend more time in jail?': PM's assistant warns PML-N leader over 'misbehaviour'

Dawn.comUpdated January 24, 2019

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq warns Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif against targeting Imran Khan with "personal attacks". ─ File photo
In a late night Twitter tirade on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque warned Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif against targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan with "personal attacks", asking if the PML-N leader wanted to "spend more time in jail sulking".

Haque's tweets followed a noisy National Assembly session during which Finance Minister Asad Umar delivered his second budget speech amid an exchange of insults and taunts with opposition parties.

The prime minister, who was last seen in the assembly on Oct 3, entered the house at a time when Sharif was lambasting the federal and the Punjab governments over handling of the Sahiwal incident.

"Imran Khan had himself stated in the past that the then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif should resign and the then home minister Rana Sanaullah should be arrested [over the police action in Model Town]. Now according to his own words, first the prime minister should submit his resignation and then (Punjab Chief Minister) Usman Buzdar should resign," Sharif had said amid desk-thumping by the opposition members.

He also taunted the prime minister for attending a National Assembly sitting after more than three and a half months, and called him "the selected prime minister".

Haque in his tweets lashed out at Sharif and the opposition for allegedly violating an agreement "reached before presentation of the finance bill by Asad".

"Time to revoke Shahbaz's production order," the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader tweeted. "Does he want his production order to be revoked? Last chance," he added in another tweet.

"Shahbaz better decide if he wants to play a positive role in NA and instruct his chamchas (sycophants) to behave," he warned. "How dare he and his chamchas make personal attacks on PM in the NA."

"Does he want to spend more time in jail sulking?" he asked.

The PTI leader argued that the issuing of production orders for Sharif is not meant to facilitate his attending NA sessions to "abuse the PM and encourage his chamchas to do the same".

Haque suggested Sharif commit to abiding by the decisions of the Ethics Committee and the Rules of Business.

Sharif is currently in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Aashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case. PTI's Asad Qaiser, the NA speaker, must issue production orders for Sharif so that he can attend NA sessions.

Read more: Speaker still struggling with formation of NA committees

The PTI government had, after a nearly four-month-long impasse, also conceded chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee to the PML-N president in December at the request of the opposition.

The hold-up had forced the speaker to stop the process of formation of the committees due to the opposition’s threat to boycott these bodies if the ruling party did not offer the chairmanship to Sharif as per "parliamentary traditions".

The delay in the formation of over three dozen committees had badly affected the legislative work of parliament, and the NA which came into existence in August after the general elections held in July had been functioning with only two committees, including the PAC.

Comments (74)

1000 characters
raaja
Jan 24, 2019 01:39pm

Wah a perfect example of civilized behavior from a paid stooge

Recommend 0
Majid A
Jan 24, 2019 01:41pm

Look who is threatening.

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jan 24, 2019 01:50pm

Vindictive to the core..... PTI is famous for abuse and slander why can’t you take some criticism now

So NAB is under your control

Recommend 0
riz
Jan 24, 2019 01:52pm

Opposition members have nothing to do with the plight of people or business of the house they only come to the Parliament to enjoy the perks and facilities and to get some relief for their respective leadership if any member of parliament do not contribute in business of house or to waste the time of house he must be penalized no perks should be given to him for the session rather he should be ask to pay the certain amount as penalty after all it is public money and our poor country cannot afford such waste of time and resources for the sake of criminals

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 24, 2019 01:53pm

Where is the democracy?

Recommend 0
Mohsin Malik
Jan 24, 2019 01:54pm

Special assistance to PM cannot threaten anyone with jail-time. Only the courts can decide about it. Imran Khan must control his stooges. This is not the normal democratic behavior. We are living in a democracy or a dictatorship?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 24, 2019 01:55pm

Dirty politics at its dirtiest.

Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jan 24, 2019 01:58pm

Disgraceful behaviour by some of opposition party continuously making it impossible to run the PTI government properly and save Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Babar Kaleem
Jan 24, 2019 02:03pm

Doesn't Shahbaz remember killing of Model Town innocents when he reminds others.

Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Jan 24, 2019 02:03pm

the opposition is just there in NA to protest. Lambasting govt with out listening to their point of view is totally a joke and pathetic. Yesterday good decision were being made and taxes being reduced and opposition was agitating on it. What a joke and dumb opposition!!!!!

Recommend 0
ZAK
Jan 24, 2019 02:04pm

Shahbaz must go back in Jail he is a failed mess

Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 24, 2019 02:05pm

Courts should decide this matter. Not a Minister.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 24, 2019 02:05pm

In which world a prisoner accused of corruption attends parliament?

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Jan 24, 2019 02:11pm

@raaja, sounds like well placed or should I say well paid NS toady.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 24, 2019 02:11pm

The culture of parliament needs to change, so many uneducated and unqualified people on opposition benches who don't know how to conduct themselves.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 24, 2019 02:11pm

Naeem ul Haque is absolutely right.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 24, 2019 02:12pm

Never in any democratic country would an opposition leader who is on remand would sit in parliament.

Recommend 0
Shafayat Hussain Bhat
Jan 24, 2019 02:14pm

shahbaaz is a criminal and he should be in jail instead of National aseembly

Recommend 0
Jameel wani(IHK)
Jan 24, 2019 02:26pm

@Bikram Singh, Democracy is not meant for political attacks.

Recommend 0
Haris
Jan 24, 2019 02:28pm

Opposition was acting like 5 year olds....

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 24, 2019 02:30pm

Special assistance needs some assistance to improve his vocabulary.

Recommend 0
Irshad
Jan 24, 2019 02:33pm

Again demonstration of lack of understanding of democratic norms,parlimentary politics and governance by PTI leadership. Time and again PTI leadership has proved that it can not react in befitting manner, childish lot!

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 24, 2019 02:33pm

How on earth is he threatening leader of opposition with jail time. Looks like Shahbaz was sent to prison by government, not independent courts.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jan 24, 2019 02:35pm

nice.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jan 24, 2019 02:36pm

Naeemul Haq must control himself.He can't threaten the opposition leader for pointing government mistakes.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Jan 24, 2019 02:36pm

Shahbaz and Rana should have resigned at that time making a new begining.

Recommend 0
Delta
Jan 24, 2019 02:38pm

Good... politicians understand such langauge, as they use such langauge.

Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jan 24, 2019 02:39pm

IK can't handle criticism. He is only good it dishing it out.

Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 24, 2019 02:40pm

This was an unnecessary statement to make - but saying that Shahbaz Shariff should not be making statements in parliament while he is being investigated... if mr haq is wrong to make those remarks then it’s also wrong for mr Shariff to be making speeches in parliament

Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 24, 2019 02:44pm

asking if the PML-N leader wanted to "spend more time in jail sulking".' Are you some dictator ,who decided who spends how much time behind bars ?

Recommend 0
Tariq Sardar
Jan 24, 2019 02:45pm

Yesterday, I watched the Pak NA proceeding, there was total disregard by the PML-N who continued to make fools of themselves. I can only compare PML-N Hallagulla to Wazirabad Sabzi Mandi. It was such an important budget which could revive the sagging economy, oppositions were in disarray and were not able to comprehend what Asad was talking about. The Speaker of the house should have taken stronger action and thrown out all the goons from the assembly.

Recommend 0
Dasti
Jan 24, 2019 02:50pm

He supposed to go to the jail for his threatening tweets. #Tyrant.

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Jan 24, 2019 02:53pm

If we want to survive as a nation and gain each other’s respect opposition like pml and ppp leaders should be made an example of, either charge them with corruption or let them continue to creat havoc. Opposition have zero interest in seeing Pakistan rise.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 24, 2019 02:55pm

@Bikram Singh - In which democracy do you make personal attacks on a PM. If the opposition leader here in the UK made personal attacks to the PM. Rest assured he'd be in serious trouble!

Having said that, I do condem the behaviour of PM's assistant. You cannot threaten an opposition leader on Twitter in such manner!

Recommend 0
Nizam
Jan 24, 2019 03:01pm

Arrogance

Recommend 0
Uzair
Jan 24, 2019 03:02pm

Come on, you're better than that. Giving threats is not honourable. If he is abusing his production orders, just simply don't issue one the next time and then explain why. Mr. Sharif has more enough experience to know better how to conduct himself and shouldn't need threats. If it was someone new to the parliament, then maybe it would have made more sense to issue a warning.

Recommend 0
Nauman
Jan 24, 2019 03:06pm

The cat is out of bag, isnt it?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 24, 2019 03:12pm

@Majid A,
Why not?

Where in the world an accused prisoner can attend parliament at will?

Recommend 0
Shaibaaz
Jan 24, 2019 03:12pm

Parents threaten kids in the house saying if you don't eat your food, we will send you to the boogieman...This doesn't mean the Parents really send their kids...Its just to discipline...This is what the PTI is doing....

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 24, 2019 03:27pm

This Naeemul Haque obviously has no respect for democratic norms and values like so many more PTI ministers although his record is worst among them all recalling when he had slapped another politician in a live talk show on TV.

Recommend 0
Amjad
Jan 24, 2019 03:31pm

These politicians are fighting own battles and wars, at the cost of the tax payers. Setting new examples each day passing. Shameful!!!

Recommend 0
zee
Jan 24, 2019 03:34pm

small men occupying big offices.

Recommend 0
Shande
Jan 24, 2019 03:38pm

They have been doing same for over last 5 years. Everyone remembers the way IK abused NS when he was PM. No one cares about the country. These politicians care only about their personal battles and gains.

Recommend 0
MANSOOR
Jan 24, 2019 03:39pm

This mouth opens only to speak irresponsibly. He is a liability to PTI, Remove him.

Recommend 0
SajjadX
Jan 24, 2019 03:41pm

@bhaRAT©, where in the world a person is put in prison before the case is decided?

Of course you will keep parroting praises for pti regardless since you are a pti planted troll.

Recommend 0
Alpha
Jan 24, 2019 03:50pm

@Mustafa, NAB is not under PTI's control, however, issuing production orders for corrupt-to-the-core Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad are under their control. It's time to let these looters, thieves and plunderers to stay in jail. The next five years will be very peaceful and calm if this is done.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jan 24, 2019 03:54pm

@Mohsin Malik, SS production.order is a paliamentary procedure being abused, it has nothing to do with the court. you dont understand, but still put wrong comments, wake up. learn to read and understand before commenting.

Recommend 0
Nia
Jan 24, 2019 03:56pm

@Haris, so you forgot what was happened during Miftah Ismail’s budget speech it is as you sow so shall you reap

Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Jan 24, 2019 03:57pm

This is so called "Naya Pakistan" where you can threaten anyone without any shame...

Recommend 0
riz
Jan 24, 2019 03:59pm

@Irshad,"Again demonstration of lack of understanding of democratic norms,parlimentary politics and governance by PTI leadership" my dear democratic norms and parliamentary politics does not mean to constantly disrupt the business of parliament just to get the relief for their criminal leadership at the cost of common people

Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 24, 2019 04:13pm

@bhaRAT©: Do you know the difference between accused and convicted? Where in the world an accused parliamentarian loses his right of people representation.

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jan 24, 2019 04:13pm

@bhaRAT©, accused being key where in the civilised world does a NAB exist were ppl are denied freedom on basis of accusations

It’s been 3 months why does NAB not go to court

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jan 24, 2019 04:17pm

@bhaRAT©, PMIK is also accused of using unlawful usagae of helicopter. Why he is PM?

Recommend 0
Aman
Jan 24, 2019 04:21pm

@bhaRAT©, SS is only an accused. Otherwise check record of Indian parliament which will show how many murderers attended parliament on different occasions.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jan 24, 2019 04:30pm

Face the music, this is what you said, be brave

Recommend 0
tra
Jan 24, 2019 04:37pm

The nation does. This butcher of Model Town, ought to be disqualified for ever holding a public office.

Recommend 0
JR
Jan 24, 2019 04:50pm

What stops you to stop his entry in NA?

Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 24, 2019 04:59pm

Dirty politcs of the Sub-continent take the cake over all other demcracies of the world.

Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Jan 24, 2019 05:06pm

Is Haq trying to prove that S.S is arrested on PTI's political will to crash the opposition - and not by free trial in court of justice ?

Recommend 0
Moaz
Jan 24, 2019 05:17pm

@Rafiq, What goes around comes around

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 24, 2019 05:28pm

@Mustafa, Sounds like you prefer how the PML-N conducted business. Look around Mr Mustafa, country is worse off today than it was 5 years ago, minus a few motorways and a couple of Metro bud projects, which by the way cost billions more than initially projected, and built by loans that our grandchildren cannot even afford to pay.

Recommend 0
Arshad ,Canads
Jan 24, 2019 05:29pm

@riz, By the way during the last assembly PTI members didn't showe up for the sessions for two years but they all collected financial benefits including your PM.

Recommend 0
Saad
Jan 24, 2019 05:30pm

@Guzni, I believe he was referring to cancellation of the production orders issued for Shahbaz Sharif which would put him back in NAB custody and not actually throwing him in jail.

Recommend 0
Aqua
Jan 24, 2019 05:35pm

@Fairplay, so you really want a single party rule. Good luck with that. One cannot threaten opposition leader with jail time like this and call oneself democratic.

Recommend 0
Aqua
Jan 24, 2019 05:39pm

@bhaRAT©, he is only accused. Nothing is proved so far. And yes it happens everywhere in democratic setup. Trump is possibly best example. Please study some before comment.

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Jan 24, 2019 05:43pm

Does IK still tolerate his assistant ?

Recommend 0
tawfeeq
Jan 24, 2019 05:51pm

@Guzni, this is production order by speaker not court order .. seems Pakistani doesn't know about law and process of it.. courts can't interfere ... yes shahbaz Sharif is asking for production order for parliament affairs not for personal attacks

Recommend 0
Umer M
Jan 24, 2019 05:53pm

Mr. SS still hasn't learned to behave. Sheep always cries

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 24, 2019 05:59pm

Send Shabaz Sharif and Saad Rafiq back to jail - there should be no production orders for them to attend national assemby for accused on corruption charges. Let them clear their names from courts first!

Recommend 0
Jamal
Jan 24, 2019 06:04pm

Abuse of power; political intimidation, shameful

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 24, 2019 06:30pm

Poor choice of words. The Speaker orders his appearance, it has nothing to do with him.

Recommend 0
Aslam khan
Jan 24, 2019 06:41pm

Great threat by a party which brought the Capital to a standstill for months in the name of Democracy.

Recommend 0
irfan
Jan 24, 2019 06:42pm

Shahbaz should be in jail not parliament.

Recommend 0
atta rehman
Jan 24, 2019 06:43pm

So it appears that PTI decides how much time one spends in jail but are they the NAB or Courts?

Recommend 0

Editorial

