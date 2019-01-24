'Does Shahbaz want to spend more time in jail?': PM's assistant warns PML-N leader over 'misbehaviour'
In a late night Twitter tirade on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque warned Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif against targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan with "personal attacks", asking if the PML-N leader wanted to "spend more time in jail sulking".
Haque's tweets followed a noisy National Assembly session during which Finance Minister Asad Umar delivered his second budget speech amid an exchange of insults and taunts with opposition parties.
The prime minister, who was last seen in the assembly on Oct 3, entered the house at a time when Sharif was lambasting the federal and the Punjab governments over handling of the Sahiwal incident.
"Imran Khan had himself stated in the past that the then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif should resign and the then home minister Rana Sanaullah should be arrested [over the police action in Model Town]. Now according to his own words, first the prime minister should submit his resignation and then (Punjab Chief Minister) Usman Buzdar should resign," Sharif had said amid desk-thumping by the opposition members.
He also taunted the prime minister for attending a National Assembly sitting after more than three and a half months, and called him "the selected prime minister".
Haque in his tweets lashed out at Sharif and the opposition for allegedly violating an agreement "reached before presentation of the finance bill by Asad".
"Time to revoke Shahbaz's production order," the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader tweeted. "Does he want his production order to be revoked? Last chance," he added in another tweet.
"Shahbaz better decide if he wants to play a positive role in NA and instruct his chamchas (sycophants) to behave," he warned. "How dare he and his chamchas make personal attacks on PM in the NA."
"Does he want to spend more time in jail sulking?" he asked.
The PTI leader argued that the issuing of production orders for Sharif is not meant to facilitate his attending NA sessions to "abuse the PM and encourage his chamchas to do the same".
Haque suggested Sharif commit to abiding by the decisions of the Ethics Committee and the Rules of Business.
Sharif is currently in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Aashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case. PTI's Asad Qaiser, the NA speaker, must issue production orders for Sharif so that he can attend NA sessions.
The PTI government had, after a nearly four-month-long impasse, also conceded chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee to the PML-N president in December at the request of the opposition.
The hold-up had forced the speaker to stop the process of formation of the committees due to the opposition’s threat to boycott these bodies if the ruling party did not offer the chairmanship to Sharif as per "parliamentary traditions".
The delay in the formation of over three dozen committees had badly affected the legislative work of parliament, and the NA which came into existence in August after the general elections held in July had been functioning with only two committees, including the PAC.
Wah a perfect example of civilized behavior from a paid stooge
Look who is threatening.
Vindictive to the core..... PTI is famous for abuse and slander why can’t you take some criticism now
So NAB is under your control
Opposition members have nothing to do with the plight of people or business of the house they only come to the Parliament to enjoy the perks and facilities and to get some relief for their respective leadership if any member of parliament do not contribute in business of house or to waste the time of house he must be penalized no perks should be given to him for the session rather he should be ask to pay the certain amount as penalty after all it is public money and our poor country cannot afford such waste of time and resources for the sake of criminals
Where is the democracy?
Special assistance to PM cannot threaten anyone with jail-time. Only the courts can decide about it. Imran Khan must control his stooges. This is not the normal democratic behavior. We are living in a democracy or a dictatorship?
Dirty politics at its dirtiest.
Disgraceful behaviour by some of opposition party continuously making it impossible to run the PTI government properly and save Pakistan.
Doesn't Shahbaz remember killing of Model Town innocents when he reminds others.
the opposition is just there in NA to protest. Lambasting govt with out listening to their point of view is totally a joke and pathetic. Yesterday good decision were being made and taxes being reduced and opposition was agitating on it. What a joke and dumb opposition!!!!!
Shahbaz must go back in Jail he is a failed mess
Courts should decide this matter. Not a Minister.
In which world a prisoner accused of corruption attends parliament?
@raaja, sounds like well placed or should I say well paid NS toady.
The culture of parliament needs to change, so many uneducated and unqualified people on opposition benches who don't know how to conduct themselves.
Naeem ul Haque is absolutely right.
Never in any democratic country would an opposition leader who is on remand would sit in parliament.
shahbaaz is a criminal and he should be in jail instead of National aseembly
@Bikram Singh, Democracy is not meant for political attacks.
Opposition was acting like 5 year olds....
Special assistance needs some assistance to improve his vocabulary.
Again demonstration of lack of understanding of democratic norms,parlimentary politics and governance by PTI leadership. Time and again PTI leadership has proved that it can not react in befitting manner, childish lot!
How on earth is he threatening leader of opposition with jail time. Looks like Shahbaz was sent to prison by government, not independent courts.
nice.
Naeemul Haq must control himself.He can't threaten the opposition leader for pointing government mistakes.
Shahbaz and Rana should have resigned at that time making a new begining.
Good... politicians understand such langauge, as they use such langauge.
IK can't handle criticism. He is only good it dishing it out.
This was an unnecessary statement to make - but saying that Shahbaz Shariff should not be making statements in parliament while he is being investigated... if mr haq is wrong to make those remarks then it’s also wrong for mr Shariff to be making speeches in parliament
asking if the PML-N leader wanted to "spend more time in jail sulking".' Are you some dictator ,who decided who spends how much time behind bars ?
Yesterday, I watched the Pak NA proceeding, there was total disregard by the PML-N who continued to make fools of themselves. I can only compare PML-N Hallagulla to Wazirabad Sabzi Mandi. It was such an important budget which could revive the sagging economy, oppositions were in disarray and were not able to comprehend what Asad was talking about. The Speaker of the house should have taken stronger action and thrown out all the goons from the assembly.
He supposed to go to the jail for his threatening tweets. #Tyrant.
If we want to survive as a nation and gain each other’s respect opposition like pml and ppp leaders should be made an example of, either charge them with corruption or let them continue to creat havoc. Opposition have zero interest in seeing Pakistan rise.
@Bikram Singh - In which democracy do you make personal attacks on a PM. If the opposition leader here in the UK made personal attacks to the PM. Rest assured he'd be in serious trouble!
Having said that, I do condem the behaviour of PM's assistant. You cannot threaten an opposition leader on Twitter in such manner!
Arrogance
Come on, you're better than that. Giving threats is not honourable. If he is abusing his production orders, just simply don't issue one the next time and then explain why. Mr. Sharif has more enough experience to know better how to conduct himself and shouldn't need threats. If it was someone new to the parliament, then maybe it would have made more sense to issue a warning.
The cat is out of bag, isnt it?
@Majid A,
Why not?
Where in the world an accused prisoner can attend parliament at will?
Parents threaten kids in the house saying if you don't eat your food, we will send you to the boogieman...This doesn't mean the Parents really send their kids...Its just to discipline...This is what the PTI is doing....
This Naeemul Haque obviously has no respect for democratic norms and values like so many more PTI ministers although his record is worst among them all recalling when he had slapped another politician in a live talk show on TV.
These politicians are fighting own battles and wars, at the cost of the tax payers. Setting new examples each day passing. Shameful!!!
small men occupying big offices.
They have been doing same for over last 5 years. Everyone remembers the way IK abused NS when he was PM. No one cares about the country. These politicians care only about their personal battles and gains.
This mouth opens only to speak irresponsibly. He is a liability to PTI, Remove him.
@bhaRAT©, where in the world a person is put in prison before the case is decided?
Of course you will keep parroting praises for pti regardless since you are a pti planted troll.
@Mustafa, NAB is not under PTI's control, however, issuing production orders for corrupt-to-the-core Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad are under their control. It's time to let these looters, thieves and plunderers to stay in jail. The next five years will be very peaceful and calm if this is done.
@Mohsin Malik, SS production.order is a paliamentary procedure being abused, it has nothing to do with the court. you dont understand, but still put wrong comments, wake up. learn to read and understand before commenting.
@Haris, so you forgot what was happened during Miftah Ismail’s budget speech it is as you sow so shall you reap
This is so called "Naya Pakistan" where you can threaten anyone without any shame...
@Irshad,"Again demonstration of lack of understanding of democratic norms,parlimentary politics and governance by PTI leadership" my dear democratic norms and parliamentary politics does not mean to constantly disrupt the business of parliament just to get the relief for their criminal leadership at the cost of common people
@bhaRAT©: Do you know the difference between accused and convicted? Where in the world an accused parliamentarian loses his right of people representation.
@bhaRAT©, accused being key where in the civilised world does a NAB exist were ppl are denied freedom on basis of accusations
It’s been 3 months why does NAB not go to court
@bhaRAT©, PMIK is also accused of using unlawful usagae of helicopter. Why he is PM?
@bhaRAT©, SS is only an accused. Otherwise check record of Indian parliament which will show how many murderers attended parliament on different occasions.
Face the music, this is what you said, be brave
The nation does. This butcher of Model Town, ought to be disqualified for ever holding a public office.
What stops you to stop his entry in NA?
Dirty politcs of the Sub-continent take the cake over all other demcracies of the world.
Is Haq trying to prove that S.S is arrested on PTI's political will to crash the opposition - and not by free trial in court of justice ?
@Rafiq, What goes around comes around
@Mustafa, Sounds like you prefer how the PML-N conducted business. Look around Mr Mustafa, country is worse off today than it was 5 years ago, minus a few motorways and a couple of Metro bud projects, which by the way cost billions more than initially projected, and built by loans that our grandchildren cannot even afford to pay.
@riz, By the way during the last assembly PTI members didn't showe up for the sessions for two years but they all collected financial benefits including your PM.
@Guzni, I believe he was referring to cancellation of the production orders issued for Shahbaz Sharif which would put him back in NAB custody and not actually throwing him in jail.
@Fairplay, so you really want a single party rule. Good luck with that. One cannot threaten opposition leader with jail time like this and call oneself democratic.
@bhaRAT©, he is only accused. Nothing is proved so far. And yes it happens everywhere in democratic setup. Trump is possibly best example. Please study some before comment.
Does IK still tolerate his assistant ?
@Guzni, this is production order by speaker not court order .. seems Pakistani doesn't know about law and process of it.. courts can't interfere ... yes shahbaz Sharif is asking for production order for parliament affairs not for personal attacks
Mr. SS still hasn't learned to behave. Sheep always cries
Send Shabaz Sharif and Saad Rafiq back to jail - there should be no production orders for them to attend national assemby for accused on corruption charges. Let them clear their names from courts first!
Abuse of power; political intimidation, shameful
Poor choice of words. The Speaker orders his appearance, it has nothing to do with him.
Great threat by a party which brought the Capital to a standstill for months in the name of Democracy.
Shahbaz should be in jail not parliament.
So it appears that PTI decides how much time one spends in jail but are they the NAB or Courts?