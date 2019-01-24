DAWN.COM

'Does Shahbaz want to spend more time in jail?': PM assistant warns PML-N leader over 'misbehaviour'

Dawn.comJanuary 24, 2019

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq warns Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif against targeting Imran Khan with "personal attacks". ─ File photo
In a late night Twitter tirade on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque warned Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif against targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan with "personal attacks", asking if the PML-N leader wanted to "spend more time in jail sulking".

Haque's tweets followed a noisy National Assembly session during which Finance Minister Asad Umar delivered his second budget speech amid an exchange of insults and taunts with opposition parties.

The prime minister, who was last seen in the assembly on Oct 3, entered the house at a time when Sharif was lambasting the federal and the Punjab governments over handling of the Sahiwal incident.

"Imran Khan had himself stated in the past that the then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif should resign and the then home minister Rana Sanaullah should be arrested [over the police action in Model Town]. Now according to his own words, first the prime minister should submit his resignation and then (Punjab Chief Minister) Usman Buzdar should resign," Sharif had said amid desk-thumping by the opposition members.

He also taunted the prime minister for attending a National Assembly sitting after more than three and a half months, and called him "the selected prime minister".

Haque in his tweets lashed out at Sharif and the opposition for allegedly violating an agreement "reached before presentation of the finance bill by Asad".

"Time to revoke Shahbaz's production order," the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader tweeted. "Does he want his production order to be revoked? Last chance," he added in another tweet.

"Shahbaz better decide if he wants to play a positive role in NA and instruct his chamchas (sycophants) to behave," he warned. "How dare he and his chamchas make personal attacks on PM in the NA."

"Does he want to spend more time in jail sulking?" he asked.

The PTI leader argued that the issuing of production orders for Sharif is not meant to facilitate his attending NA sessions to "abuse the PM and encourage his chamchas to do the same".

Haque suggested Sharif commit to abiding by the decisions of the Ethics Committee and the Rules of Business.

Sharif is currently in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Aashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case. PTI's Asad Qaiser, the NA speaker, must issue production orders for Sharif so that he can attend NA sessions.

Read more: Speaker still struggling with formation of NA committees

The PTI government had, after a nearly four-month-long impasse, also conceded chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee to the PML-N president in December at the request of the opposition.

The hold-up had forced the speaker to stop the process of formation of the committees due to the opposition’s threat to boycott these bodies if the ruling party did not offer the chairmanship to Sharif as per "parliamentary traditions".

The delay in the formation of over three dozen committees had badly affected the legislative work of parliament, and the NA which came into existence in August after the general elections held in July had been functioning with only two committees, including the PAC.

PML N AND PTI
Pakistan

raaja
Jan 24, 2019 01:39pm

Wah a perfect example of civilized behavior from a paid stooge

Recommend 0
Majid A
Jan 24, 2019 01:41pm

Look who is threatening.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 24, 2019 01:53pm

Where is the democracy?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 24, 2019 01:55pm

Dirty politics at its dirtiest.

Recommend 0
ZAK
Jan 24, 2019 02:04pm

Shahbaz must go back in Jail he is a failed mess

Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 24, 2019 02:05pm

Courts should decide this matter. Not a Minister.

Recommend 0
Haris
Jan 24, 2019 02:28pm

Opposition was acting like 5 year olds....

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 24, 2019 02:30pm

Special assistance needs some assistance to improve his vocabulary.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 24, 2019 02:33pm

How on earth is he threatening leader of opposition with jail time. Looks like Shahbaz was sent to prison by government, not independent courts.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jan 24, 2019 02:35pm

nice.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jan 24, 2019 02:36pm

Naeemul Haq must control himself.He can't threaten the opposition leader for pointing government mistakes.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Jan 24, 2019 02:36pm

Shahbaz and Rana should have resigned at that time making a new begining.

Recommend 0
Delta
Jan 24, 2019 02:38pm

Good... politicians understand such langauge, as they use such langauge.

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Jan 24, 2019 02:53pm

If we want to survive as a nation and gain each other’s respect opposition like pml and ppp leaders should be made an example of, either charge them with corruption or let them continue to creat havoc. Opposition have zero interest in seeing Pakistan rise.

Recommend 0
Nizam
Jan 24, 2019 03:01pm

Arrogance

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 24, 2019

A not so mini budget

The big question is whether or not govt's new incentives for business will help get the wheels of the economy moving.
Updated January 24, 2019

Kartarpur politics

Suffice it to say, both India and Pakistan should avoid playing politics over religious places.
Updated January 24, 2019

Genuine engagement

Response to the PTM by state apparatus and mainstream political classes has largely been paranoid and counterproductive.
January 23, 2019

Prison reform

ON Monday, the Sindh cabinet approved the draft Sindh Prisons and Correction Act, 2019, to replace the outdated...
Bus tragedy
Updated January 23, 2019

Bus tragedy

The practice of dealing with crises as they arise must be set aside in favour of planning strategically to avoid them.
Updated January 23, 2019

Petition dismissed

It is high time that a line was drawn under the matter of Imran Khan's alleged parentage of a child born out of wedlock.