Commuters face traffic jam on Karachi's Jail Chowrangi due to burst sewerage pipe

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 24, 2019

Citizens in Karachi experienced a second consecutive day of traffic jams on Thursday as relevant authorities were unable to rectify a faulty sewerage line on University Road near the city's Jail Chowrangi. — DawnNewsTV
Citizens in Karachi on Thursday faced traffic jams for a second consecutive day as authorities were unable to fix a faulty sewerage line on University Road near the city's Jail Chowrangi, where according to commuters and officials, gushing water had inundated the roads.

According to Karach Police Spokesperson Sohail Jokhio, traffic was moving slowly due to the sewerage water and was being diverted to Hassan Square towards National Stadium on Shahra-e-Faisal.

He said traffic staff was present at the site to manage the situation.

As per witnesses in the area, the traffic woes had extended to roads linking the East district with the South district as the main MA Jinnah Road was closed for traffic.

According to the DawnNewsTV, the water pipe that had burst was not a sewerage line but a drinking water line.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) deployed heavy machinery and dug up a portion of University Road at Jail Chowrangi, cut trees and destroyed a portion of the divider to resolve the problem. Traffic police have erected temporary barriers to divert traffic towards Bahadarabad in an attempt to ease the traffic burden on the road.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam took notice of the traffic situation in various areas of the city and ordered the deputy inspector general of traffic police to ensure that blocked roads are cleared and alternate routes are created for commuters.

He further directed zonal police stations to cooperate with traffic police.

