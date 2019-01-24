DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Incident like Sahiwal encounter should not occur again, LHC warns Punjab police chief

Rana BilalJanuary 24, 2019

Email

Relative and locals burn tires and block a main road to protest against the killing of a family by CTD officials in Lahore. ─ AP/File
Relative and locals burn tires and block a main road to protest against the killing of a family by CTD officials in Lahore. ─ AP/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice on Thursday formed a two-judge bench to hear a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal encounter which resulted in the killing of four people, and asked the Punjab police chief to ensure such an incident does not take place in the province again.

On Jan 19, Khalil, a resident of Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, his wife Nabeela, their 13-year-old daughter, and their neighbour, Zeeshan, were on their way to a wedding in Burewala when they were killed in firing on their car near the toll plaza on GT Road in the Qadirabad area. The killings sent a shock wave across the country as one of the three surviving children who were witness to the episode denied the official version in a video that went viral on social media.

While hearing the petition, LHC Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed Khan pointed out that forming a judicial commission is the prerogative of the Centre, not the provincial government. The petitioner responded that a request in this regard had been submitted to the federal government.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that the statements of every witness had not been recorded, upon which Justice Khan asked Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Saleemi about the progress made so far in the investigation.

IGP Saleemi told the court that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials who took part in the encounter had been arrested and a joint investigation team had been formed to probe the incident.

"How long will the inquiry take?" Justice Khan inquired. Saleemi replied that a detailed probe would require "at least" 30 days.

"The CTD officials [who were involved] have also been suspended," the police chief added.

"IG sahab, this is very cruel," Justice Khan said at one point. "Tell me, how does the police have the authority to spray someone with bullets?"

The chief justice warned that such an incident "should not take place anywhere in Punjab again".

"Tell all your district police officers," he asserted.

Justice Khan summoned the head of the JIT, Additional Inspector General Ijaz Hussain Shah, along with a complete record of the body's findings in the next hearing to be held on Jan 28.

The JIT had presented a preliminary report on its investigation earlier this week, in which it held the CTD officials responsible for the killings of three "innocent" family members.

The team has sought additional time to investigate further and ascertain facts concerning Zeeshan Javaid, the fourth person killed in the operation, who the Punjab government and CTD maintain has links with a terrorist outfit.

Sahiwal encounter
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 24, 2019 12:13pm

Inquire... Reform... Justice...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 24, 2019 01:02pm

still not clear why was a neighbor going with the unfortunate family on a wedding?

Recommend 0
ARIF
Jan 24, 2019 01:03pm

How will the kids be compensated?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 24, 2019

A not so mini budget

The big question is whether or not govt's new incentives for business will help get the wheels of the economy moving.
Updated January 24, 2019

Kartarpur politics

Suffice it to say, both India and Pakistan should avoid playing politics over religious places.
Updated January 24, 2019

Genuine engagement

Response to the PTM by state apparatus and mainstream political classes has largely been paranoid and counterproductive.
January 23, 2019

Prison reform

ON Monday, the Sindh cabinet approved the draft Sindh Prisons and Correction Act, 2019, to replace the outdated...
Bus tragedy
Updated January 23, 2019

Bus tragedy

The practice of dealing with crises as they arise must be set aside in favour of planning strategically to avoid them.
Updated January 23, 2019

Petition dismissed

It is high time that a line was drawn under the matter of Imran Khan's alleged parentage of a child born out of wedlock.