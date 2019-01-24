DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM adviser Zulfi Bukhari meets Iraqi president, seeks to increase labour force in Iraq

APP | Dawn.comUpdated January 24, 2019

Email

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari tells Iraqi President Barham Salih that Pakistan is seeking to increase the size of its labour force in Iraq. ─ APP
SAPM Zulfi Bukhari tells Iraqi President Barham Salih that Pakistan is seeking to increase the size of its labour force in Iraq. ─ APP

Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, on Wednesday informed Iraqi President Barham Salih that Pakistani is seeking an increase in its labour force in Iraq amid development activities in the country.

Bukhari, during an official visit, met President Salih at the Presidential Office in Baghdad to discuss matters related to the Pakistani labour force in the country.

He appealed to the Iraqi premier to enhance the size of the Pakistani workforce in his country.

Additionally, the prime minister's adviser also discussed matters of mutual interest with the Iraqi president.

The incumbent government is committed to exploring employment opportunities in international markets and intends to train them at par with global standards, according to APP.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Saood
Jan 24, 2019 11:46am

Well no one in the right mind will want to go to iraq to work.better work in pakistan

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 24, 2019 11:58am

Be careful of labour force welfare.

Recommend 0
Mansoor ali shaikh
Jan 24, 2019 12:10pm

Good efforts of PTI Government, i am working at Karabla Oil Refinery Project Iraq, at this project total manpower is around 14,000, (Bangladeshi 4000+, Indian 3500+, we Pakistani only 17 and rest are local Iraqi),

Recommend 0
rehan
Jan 24, 2019 12:14pm

is this a joke??

Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Jan 24, 2019 12:41pm

Very good decision... We want pakistani people get job and become prosperous and happiness in their lives

Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Jan 24, 2019 12:42pm

Very nice decision

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 24, 2019

A not so mini budget

The big question is whether or not govt's new incentives for business will help get the wheels of the economy moving.
Updated January 24, 2019

Kartarpur politics

Suffice it to say, both India and Pakistan should avoid playing politics over religious places.
Updated January 24, 2019

Genuine engagement

Response to the PTM by state apparatus and mainstream political classes has largely been paranoid and counterproductive.
January 23, 2019

Prison reform

ON Monday, the Sindh cabinet approved the draft Sindh Prisons and Correction Act, 2019, to replace the outdated...
Bus tragedy
Updated January 23, 2019

Bus tragedy

The practice of dealing with crises as they arise must be set aside in favour of planning strategically to avoid them.
Updated January 23, 2019

Petition dismissed

It is high time that a line was drawn under the matter of Imran Khan's alleged parentage of a child born out of wedlock.