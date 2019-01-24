PM adviser Zulfi Bukhari meets Iraqi president, seeks to increase labour force in Iraq

Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, on Wednesday informed Iraqi President Barham Salih that Pakistani is seeking an increase in its labour force in Iraq amid development activities in the country.

Bukhari, during an official visit, met President Salih at the Presidential Office in Baghdad to discuss matters related to the Pakistani labour force in the country.

He appealed to the Iraqi premier to enhance the size of the Pakistani workforce in his country.

Additionally, the prime minister's adviser also discussed matters of mutual interest with the Iraqi president.

The incumbent government is committed to exploring employment opportunities in international markets and intends to train them at par with global standards, according to APP.