PM adviser Zulfi Bukhari meets Iraqi president, seeks to increase labour force in Iraq
Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, on Wednesday informed Iraqi President Barham Salih that Pakistani is seeking an increase in its labour force in Iraq amid development activities in the country.
Bukhari, during an official visit, met President Salih at the Presidential Office in Baghdad to discuss matters related to the Pakistani labour force in the country.
He appealed to the Iraqi premier to enhance the size of the Pakistani workforce in his country.
Additionally, the prime minister's adviser also discussed matters of mutual interest with the Iraqi president.
The incumbent government is committed to exploring employment opportunities in international markets and intends to train them at par with global standards, according to APP.
Comments (6)
Well no one in the right mind will want to go to iraq to work.better work in pakistan
Be careful of labour force welfare.
Good efforts of PTI Government, i am working at Karabla Oil Refinery Project Iraq, at this project total manpower is around 14,000, (Bangladeshi 4000+, Indian 3500+, we Pakistani only 17 and rest are local Iraqi),
is this a joke??
Very good decision... We want pakistani people get job and become prosperous and happiness in their lives
Very nice decision