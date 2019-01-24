'We forgive him': du Plessis on Sarfraz's apology over 'black guy' comment
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in a statement on Wednesday said that his team has forgiven Sarfraz Ahmed for remarks of a disputably racial nature during a match between the two sides in Durban on Tuesday, ESPNcricinfo reported.
"We forgive him because he said sorry," skipper du Plessis said following a training session on Thursday.
"He has apologised and taken responsibility for it. It is out of our hands and ICC will have to deal with it now."
The cricket news website said that a report of the incident has been submitted to the ICC by match referee Ranjan Madugalle and that the cricketing body is "currently considering the matter".
"Because of the nature of the incident, legal officials have been involved and very little has emerged about what, if any, action will be taken," the website added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed apologised following a controversial comment aimed at South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo which was picked up by a stump microphone during the second one-day international in Durban on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in the 37th over of South Africa’s run-chase during the game at Kingsmead when Phehlukwayo got an inside edge off a Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery that narrowly missed the stumps.
As Phehlukwayo, who was on 50 at the time, ran to the non-striker’s end, Sarfraz was heard on the stump microphone saying in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?"
When translated into English that means: "Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"
The skipper tweeted: "I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA.
"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone.
"I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans. I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field.”
ICC investigates skipper
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the match officials from Tuesday's ODI are investigating Sarfrazs's comments.
That was the news from Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday as social media continued to call for action to be taken against the 31-year-old.
With the third ODI at Centurion on Friday, Sarfraz is now in danger of facing suspension with the ICC investigating the incident.
"The ICC and the match officials have noted the alleged incident," South Africa team manager doctor Mohammed Moosajee said on Wednesday. "They have started the necessary procedures to investigate the matter. We can only comment once we have received the results of the investigation. Any further clarification/updates have to go through the ICC."
PCB regrets remarks
The Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release said it regretted the remarks made by Sarfraz.
"The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context.
"This incident has also highlighted the importance and significance of player education and training at all levels. The PCB endeavours to improve their player education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again.
"Sarfaraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. However, captaining Pakistan is a massive honour and any hurtful remarks by any cricketer, let alone the captain, are not acceptable to the PCB.
"The PCB is confident that this incident will not affect the series, which has been played in great spirit with some excellent performances from both side. The PCB is also hopeful that the crowds will continue to turn up in big numbers for the remaining matches to support cricket."
Comments (144)
Too late. The paste is out of tube, cant put it back.
Making different statement, is not going to resurrect.
Its blown out of proportion. In our daily lives when we get frustrated even we say abrupt things. Captain was frustrated that time. Being a role model he also is human and right to vent out his frustration. Clean chit from my side.
Lack of sportsman ship statement.
Must be banned from playing further. A disgrace.
Apology long overdue! Appropriate punitive correction must be implemented to underscore the seriousness of his offensive racial remarks. No class...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
such people have no right to be in the team
His career is doomed for making such immoral statement. Apologizing, too late, that too in an international game.
He is in hot water again especially after losing second one day international. He should be careful in future if not suspended this time.
More over after making the comment, Sarfraz went on laughing, on his own comment, caught by the camera.
Sarfraz is an uneducated cricketer who must be permanantly banned from the game. He has brought bad name to the Gentleman's game.
The word "abey" used before Kaaley, is a disrespectful word used. PCB should fire him.
Apologizing, when got caught, is nothing but an excuse, is not forgivable.
Sarfaraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world ?
Ohh really ?
Learn from MS Dhoni, the most coolest wicket keeper. One must keep calm, and cool, whether win or loose.
Clearly the words in the apology is not his
I heard these remarks. They were not meant to be racist. It merely meant that Sarfraz thought the batsman was really lucky. Hence he said "what is your mom praying today"
In a sport, one must keep heads cool, and control temperament, Ricky Ponting. Ricky Ponting is the best cricket captain of all time.MS Dhoni is one of the Best Captains of the Indian Cricket History.Graeme Smith.Allan Border.Stephen Fleming. Hansie Cronje.Steve Waugh to name few. never lost their temper.
Should forgive him, because he would have spoken in English if he had attention to insult the opponent.
Manners make a man civilised .
Before we hate on him let's take a moment to consider that these types of remarks and "humor" is used very commonly in Pakistan. The problem goes much deeper and we need to realize that we as Pakistanis in general need to avoid making remarks like this one, even when we're talking to each other. Otherwise incidents like this will keep happening.
Show him the door please. Enough is enough
Why isn't PCB taking any action against him? We all heard loud and clear what he had said on the stump mic. Why are they waiting for ICC to investigate the incident??? Not only is this very unprofessional by the PCB but it also shows how serious they are about such controversies. Very shoddy.
Is he a Black guy or not? Is there something wrong with that? I don't see the problem. Sports figures often talk smack. It is a bigger deal in Pakistan than it is in South Africa.
How will he lead a team of ten with state of mind like this.
Disappointing statement however one must also understand that he seems talking to himself in generic and was not talking to the person at all and neither communicating him such
That will happen if you keep an illiterate person as a captain.
We all know that it was not a Hate or Racism intention. But at such level person must learn to hold his sentiments and comments as things are very tricky and can slip out in media real fast. Next time Captain must control his sentiments in field.
And in every match presentation, he will say "Allhamdlliah" "Mashallah" inshallah" to show to the people how good and pious person he is.
A typical street guy Language. He must be punished for this shameful act.
There should be ZERO tolerance in soprt using any kind of foul language and, such people should be heavily punished to deter future incidents.
Atleast he’s not caught in spot fixing. Please judge the players by the standard of the team, no need to raise the bar.
Sack him and ban him for good to give others a strong message, otherwise Racism will never stop in cricket, he is a useless player and a captain anyways.
Surfaraz should be reprimanded for this, no one has the right to pass personal comment on others. If Australian or English team member had said the same to Surfaraz, will he like it?
@ali, He should be pardoned. I am sure he did not mean it.
BCCI set a very good example by calling back Pandya and Rohit from Aus tour and not allowing them to play till inquiry is completed. What Sarfaraz said is as bad as the remarks made by Pandya. Wish PCB had taken a more stringent view rather than simply express regret. It is very important to set the right example here. Else, things will go out of hand very soon.
Pakistan captain certainly made a terrible mistake and he must pay for it.He is leading a team and representing his country and this kind of behavior is not on.
@The real salaria , Now he looses respect by making un-respectful against another cricketer.
Storm in a teacup
But no one has the right to abuse anyone
Good action, now all need to be careful in future but let's also forget the past and move on!
Best wishes to both teams
it is a great opportunity for PCB to teach its cricketers how to be professionals and respectful to such thngs. sarfaraz must be removed and an example must be set or it will encourage others follow the suit. PCB must act before ICC dooes. Learn from BCCI and ECB or CA
there should be some punishment but he shouldn't be banned obviously
I have always written in Dawn news that Sarfraz does not deserve a place in the team as a player. He is an uneducated person and that is the best he knows to convey. The best solution is to ban him for couple of years and send him to some kind of behaviour intervention training.
He should learn how to speak and properly convey his messages and pay respect to people regardless of their background, colour and ethnicity.
Good that he has apologised..
He is holding a key position in team , such statement are not acceptable , PCB should take action against him but he should continue as captain till the world cup.
He is not just a captain of one cricketing team. He is an ambassador of Pakistan in cricket. He is the top guy of the team. With great post comes great responsibility. Apology is not enough at this stage. I don' t want Sarfaraz or any racist guy to represent my country. They must be held accountable for their actions.
Did Sarfaraz type this tweet??
Sickening. Racist.
Apology? Sounds more like an excuse
Apologies is fine but he needs adequate trainings, so that such words do not even come to the mind. Else youngsters will not take it seriously and it will continue.
Sarfraz got caught because of the stump mic. Who knows what the rest of the team are commenting.
There are so many left wing loonies here now waiting and eager to be offended and start a fight over nothing. In referring to him as 'Black guy' Sarfraz was rude but he was not racist.
@Rohail , that is very harsh..
A simple mistake made under stress. Not much to fuss about. He apologized, so let's move on
@Pure ind, Many commentators have called him uneducated. So the person who has penned this apology is different and not the perpetrator. The apology is insincere.He should have stated "who have taken offence" but he has stated "who MAY have taken offence". It is a qualified apology.
Sarfaraz said in his tweet "My words were not directed towards anyone particular".
Seriously??? You called the only black guy on the field as abbey kaalay and you're saying that it wasn't directed towards anyone particular. Then who did you say it to? The night sky?
Apologised on Twitter ? That means nothing, why not apologies to the man in person if he is sincere ? He is only trying to hang on to his job, should be Sacked.
Sarfaraz has brought disgrace and shame to Pakistan. PM Imran Khan and Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani should suspend him for the entire South African tour and find a replacement for the World Cup. "My words were not directed towards anyone." Sarfaraz's remarks were focused, directed and scored a bulls-eye at Andile and his trying to dodge the issue will not work. He is guilty and guilty as hell. This is a brazen issue and needs to be handled speedily. Salams
@JR,
Permanently banned for a slur? If amir can play then Sarfaraz should definitely play after serving adequate punishment!
@Uttam, well I would disagree about any Australian captain as being decent. They are the ones who used to encourage sledging. The captains would actually make plans for sledging the other teams players. Ricky and Steve or any Australian cricketers were no saints of the game. Ma dhoni, cronje, Smith yes.. but no Australian player can be termed as gentlemanly. Cricket has long stopped being a gentleman’s sports ever since money came to it.
Pathetic behaviour by a captain. He should be fired ASAP.
So what if he has asked for pardon. He has to face ICC punishment.
Very bad, racist and patronizing comment made by Sarfraz. He's not the only one to blame for this though. It's a shame that PCB have now realised that they need to improve their player education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again.
This is a very serious incident which should prompt PCB chairman to resign for his failure to educate players.
Why players like Imran Khan, Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Waseem Raja, Rameez Raja, Waseem Bari, Asif Iqbal and some other past decent personalities never made such stupid comments? The readders know the reason.
Those have played cricket in Karachi streets will not be surprised with these comments. Its not in disgrace but in frustration and not against any individual or race at all. Its quite common when you want to appreciate others performance even you call him with Alias such as Goray, Kaalay, Chooto, Cheetay etc. We understand that when representing the country, there should be proper education on ethics which probably is missing resulting such sentences uttered. ICC should look into the big picture with full reference instead of just focusing on 1 particular sentence. Australians by the way regularly sledge opponents and never heard any sort of penalty.
"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular" Hello..There only 2 batsman and everyone know whom you are pointing at !!!
@Rahul, - and what’s the insult here, there was nothing derogatory said, as in the subcontinent it’s a word often used for people of African origin, as with the word ‘gorah’....
Whilst not the best term, but also it’s NOT a “specific’ insult! People are overreacting, worst words are used for the opposition...!
He should be banned for few games. What is said is unacceptable period
Not even apologized to the batsman where the comment directed too.
Punjabis were since very long against this great captain in the history of Pakistan now it is the most opportune time to be virulent. Sarfaraz did awfully wrong but he is the real gentleman and his expressions were more confined to his team mates rather than to insult the opponent. Virat Kohli is more bitter and abusive than anyone in the world and there is no bashing like that. Here in Pakistan only Punjabis are focused to kick the great captain out of the team.
Sarfraz....look in the mirror.
In any other profession he would not be allowed back into employment. Why is this different? The pak team should be boycotted till this man is removed from cricket
He probably didnt mean any harm. But this highlights the importance of player education
Cricket is a street game which is played by street guys who talk street language. We don't expect PhDs players in cricket team. A usual language and comments used in a game specially in the tense environment.
@Asad, For that he should know how to talk in English:)
@Truth, true.
normally we comment like this to our best friends
Where is PCB? As usual waiting for ICC to take action instead of preempting the issue.
All things said, Australia set the bar high by banning 2 best players for a whole year!..even India sent 2 key players home mid season even when caused team balance problems. Lets see what PCB is made of!
Shocked reading the comments, most Pakistanis dont even understand what the core issue is with what he said!!
This in no way was a racist comment, and let me explain why. If Sarfaraz would have said "Abbey goray", meaning hey white, no one would have objected as this is a common word used openly for white people in the sub continent, but however using the word kaalay has a racist and negative connotation, why double standards?
Ban him for few games.
@Delta, You sounded racist. Isn't it?
Safraz says his comments are not directed to anyone in particular. Does that mean he made racist comments against the whole African community? Then it is a much bigger offense attracting jail term for Sarfraz in SA.
Comment on skin color ? ....that too in South Africa? ... The nation which was suffered most in their past. Not only irresponsible but also need severe punishment like lifetime ban on him.
As responsible captain of team , he should not do that. Apology here won't work, damage done. He bought disgrace to country
@Sensible, you do realise that's what every racist guy says? there is no excuse for racism
@Pure ind, his lawyer did.
I'm afraid he has to go/ be demoted. Its just a question of how long PCCB will (unwisely) drag it out.
Sarfaraz should be banned by PCB if not ICC...recently Hardik and Rahul made some comment about women in general on a tv talk show and BCCI suspended both of them....players must know that they can't cross boundary of human decency.
Sarfaraz should have been careful. As for PCB stressing the need for Player education... Statements emphasizing this have been made previously by PCB as well... be it the case of Spot Fixing, Media or anything else.
As far as Sarfaraz's comments are concerned, I think he made a generalized "Abay Kalay" word and wasnt referring to any racist color difference. In Pakistan and India, people talk like this regularly ... So it was insulting yet it wasnt racist in spirit.
But damage is done.
@Sanjay, "Not even apologized to the batsman where the comment directed too." Did the batsman complain about his comment? Did he understand what was said? Does he even know that something was addressed to him? No sir, it was blown out of proportion by our own people because they don't want a Karachi guy in the team. Simple as that.
We expats are embarrassed and ashamed in front of our South African friends with who we work everyday. Sarfraz deserves due punishment.
When you throw stone cannot be recalled ?
The difference between PCB and BCCI is clear from BCCI sending two of its players home for misbehaving while PCB trying to protect its player under similar circumstances
@Sensible, clean chit from your side is irrelevant!
Don't be too harsh,after all he is a human being.Now when he has apologised ,it's fair to move on.
@Uttam, whatever you do please don't mention the name of Ricky Ponting as the world knows He was as big a cheat as any to have ever played the game of cricket.
He should be let off with light punishment and warning. 1. It was not intended to cause any hurt to the person, as he could not understand the language. It was like talking to himself. 2. He did not mean to be racist. His intent was to say he is lucky to be not out, perhaps his mother praying. It was not about the colour of the guy.
People get over it please, ICC will decide what becomes of Sarfaraz.
I think same punishment for sarfaraz as Harbajan when he called Names to Simonds!
@Rohail ,
Why ? was harbajan banned ????
@Kishore,
Wishful thinking !!
Was harbajans Career doomed when he made Monkey comments to Andrew Simonds australia??
No, he was banned for 3matches
Sarfaraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. " Is it ? For what..As captain,wicketkeeper or may be one of the best batsman...
I believe the mistake his been make due to his lack of knowledge about racialism. When one apologies as an educated person, we should understand and forgive him simple. He is not habitual, need not to make mole out of mountain.
Too little, too late.
"Sarfaraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world"... which world..????
@BAXAR, South Africa cricket Association has complained on behalf of South African player and are waiting for action against Sarfaraz from ICC.
@Farzana, Its a slang word commonly used in Karachi. Don't try to make a mountain our of mole hill
Its suprising people are defending his racist remarks here, but cry racism when foriegners call Pakistanis darky/black in their western countries. We need to shun this double standard. Same rule applies to all.
This is a classic case of lack of racial awareness by the PCB... it’s just another failure on behalf of the PCB to groom their players properly...
@Sensible,
A player who gets frustrated should not remain captain. What message does he send to his team members. If you rejoice in winning you should show grace in accepting failures also.
Sarfaraz should resign. There is no place for this kind of behaviour in sports.
Very shameful. Sarfraz even did not have moral courage to direct his apology to Phehlukwayo. Instead he said, "my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence"... Even a person with low level literacy can understand that Sarfraz was directly addressing Phehlukwayo in his on-field comment.
Let bygone be bygone and careful in the future.
He's another Shahid Afridi, one or two innings in 20+ match (less than 10% performance) but keep boosting at 100%.
If he hadn't used the term 'Black guy' and instead used the term 'Yaar' then his comment would have been quite funny.
Shame on Sarfraz
I am sure the comments made by Sarfaraz are just an instinctive and he doesn't mean that but I think being the captain of a national team, you're not supposed to make such comments.
In my opinion, PCB is partially to blame as they are the one who should explain every member especially the captain the Do's and Don't while representing your country in and off the field. Also, I think, it is PCB's responsibility to groom a leader and not just appoint one because of his seniority or any other reason.
Sarfaraz is a good cricketer but I think he can be groomed into a leader with proper guidance and PCB has to look into it as to how...
@johar, sorry you are wrong....look at the context sir, don’t spoil name of Pakistan by condoning such behaviour
@BAXAR, complete rubbish, Karachi or whatever, he represents Pakistan and we cannot condone such behaviour. He obviously thick to undertsatand the context!
he was not playing domestic match in streets of karachi .. he was playing international match and as a captain, it was very irresponsible comment .. he should be sacked
This is Racist. Full Stop. What had Sarfaraz said was he a White Guy ? People from Sub Continent have to stop mocking Dark Skinned people. "Abay kalay" is just so wrong. No one should be called by their appearance.
As a captain he represents Pakistanis, and it's just not acceptable. I can't see him as a captain again, just No. Plus we're trying to encourage other teams to play in Pakistan. Such an immature and irresponsible person can't be a captain, no way.
Even if the words were a mean for venting out the frustration, it's never expected from an international sportsman. Also, it seems like he was trying to be sarcastic! Did you notice the subtle smile he had after he uttered the words?
He's a good guy!
The comments should be considered and understood in proper cultural and linguistic contexts! So many things will be lost in simple Urdu to English translation!
Too bad and too sad ! A person representing the country and using abuse language is totally unacceptable.
Sarfaraz has brought disrepute to the game and should have been shown a red card as in football of instant suspension for 3 to 5 games depending on the offence with yellow for a one or 2 match suspension. It will save endless discussions by varying cricket boards but left to TV umpire to hand in the punishment with the player given the right of appeal.
there shall be consequences, Mr. Sarfaraz.
This is just being stupid. He said it in his mother tongue. That is only known in Pak and India. And both these countries understand that these comments were not racial based.
It doesn't stop PCB educating it's cricketers. BUT this is in no way a racial comment. It must be emphasized with the ICC, and CSA.
@Rohail , look at your indian teams conduct. the ICC will deal with Sarfaraz.
@JR, the British, Aussies and indians, have always played with loose tongues. It hasnt been a gentlemans game for a long time, except in the imagination. but i dont condone his poor choice of words, and worse yet, near a mic.
This is a racial slur. Sugar coating it by saying slip of the tongue or player does't mean anything by it, just shows lack of sincerity of apology. Come clean, its good for Pakistani culture as well. Respecting different ethnic groups, races and cultures is a good thing.
I hope he is not out of the team.Since he is the most weak link in entire pakistani line up and oppositions will be happy seeing him
@Sensible, so if I get frustrated and start calling you names ids that OK?
@Asad, so I can insult you in Punjabi?
Political correctness gone mad !!!
Don't know what the fuss is about. There was nothing derogatroy in what he said.
@Dr.M.S.Awan, I agree with you. He should be remove as a captain in all formet for life by PCB. Before ICC take step. I don't know why we wait, as we did in 2010
@Uttam, Ricky Ponting argued with Aleem Dar during 2010 Ashes series and his body language and mannerisms were extremely aggressive to him. Look it up. Not the best role model. He's had his fair share of controversies.
The ICC should give severe punishment for the racist comment.Humanity is greater than cricket.
he has apologised. matter needs to be forgotten and move on.
Apology accepted lets move on...
If Pakistan wants to have any respect in international cricket the best thing for them to do is to sack Sarfraz from the team as no amount of appologies will excuse his attitude. My thoughts are if Pakistan was playing against an European team and they referred to Pakistani players as " black " , how would people of Pakistan react to it? Let this incident be a lesson to other players , whatever their colour , racial remarks will not be tolerated by international audience .