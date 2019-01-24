DAWN.COM

Medical board recommends Nawaz’s hospitalisation

Zulqernain TahirUpdated January 24, 2019

Board also recommends changes to former premier Nawaz Sharif's medicines to control blood pressure. — File photo
LAHORE: A report of the second special medical board that surfaced on Wednesday after the last week examination of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif inside the jail has recommended his treatment at hospital for ‘optimal management’.

A four-member (second) special medical board of Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital in its report, a copy of which is available with Dawn, also recommended some changes to his medicines to control blood pressure and diabetes besides further tests.

Mr Sharif is serving seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in Kot Lakhpat jail.

“Given uncontrolled BP, stage 3 CKD with estimated GFR of 50 ml/ min, borderline raised troponin T level with significant history of ischemic heart disease and suboptimal care, Nawaz Sharif will benefit from hospitalisation so that optimal management and cardiac assessment can be initia­ted,” said the board comprising AIMC principal Prof Dr Arif Tajammul (chairman), Prof Dr Tanveerul Islam, Prof Dr Aamir Nadeem and Prof Dr Shafiq Cheema.

The board said Nawaz Sharif with past medical history of hypertension, T2 diabetes mellitus, ischemic heart disease and CABGH, kidney stone disease complained about post nasal drip, bilateral arm, shoulder pain and some dyspnoea on exertion.

“On physical examination he was found to have BP 200/110 mm Hg. Morning blood pressure medicines were not taken and BP decreased to 160/90 mm Hg after tablet concor and dozar were given, heart rate 64 /min oxygen saturation of 98 per cent with clear chest, normal cardiac, abdominal examination and no pitting edema on lower extremities.”

It said recent laboratory data was significant for some non-specific ST-T changes, LBBB, serum creatinine 1.4, Bicarbonate of 17, HBAIC 7.2 and urine complete showing one plus protein.

“In our assessment the patient (Sharif) has stage 3 CKD problem, secondary to diabetic nephropathy and HTN, uncontrolled HTN and mild proteinuria, suboptimal T2 diabetes control, metabolic acidosis, post-nasal drip and nasal allergies, fatty liver, nephrolithiasis and benign renal cysts, rule out secondary hyperparathyroidism and bone disease, and underling IHD with recent rise in Trop T level,” the report stated.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2019

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Sincere Pakistani
Jan 24, 2019 09:37am

There is serious medical problem based on thiose reports

Recommend 0
Dawn
Jan 24, 2019 10:14am

I recommend all prisoners be hospitalized.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Jan 24, 2019 10:14am

Please let all other poor offenders out as well.

Recommend 0
AW
Jan 24, 2019 10:16am

Let him and Shahbaz go to London so that they can get medical care of their choice at their own expense. Change his punishment to immediate release and confiscate all sharif family assets including all property and industry in favor of government treasury. Additionally ban them from politics and dissolve N league. Good riddance

Recommend 0
Vasan
Jan 24, 2019 10:17am

Politicians having good connection is shadow leaders escaped with huge amount of investments in Dubai and London. Poor Nawaz is the one suffering.

Recommend 0

