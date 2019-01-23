Father arrested in Rawalpindi after daughter accuses him of raping, impregnating her

A man from Rawalpindi was arrested on Wednesday after his daughter accused him of having raped and impregnated her, said police.

The 16-year-old girl alleged that her father had been sexually abusing her over the past year and she had finally decided to approach the police after learning that she has become pregnant.

Police have registered a case against the man on the complaint of his daughter under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the teenage victim is the second eldest child among three sisters and three brothers. The family lives on Rawalpindi's Girja road and her father works at a nearby brick kiln.

The girl's mother fled away to Peshawar after having grown tired of her husband's alleged cruelty and torture. After the mother left home, the father allegedly beat up the girl's elder brother, who too ran away to Peshawar, leaving the girl to take care of her siblings, all of whom are younger than her, the report quotes the complainant girl as telling the police.

Her father then allegedly turned his ire towards her, the victim said in her statement to police.

Take a look: Tackling child sexual abuse: awareness, identification and prevention

"He would beat me up and rape me throughout the past year. When I would beg him to stop, and tell him I would complain to the police, he would threaten to treat me like he had treated my mother and said he would kill me," the FIR quotes the girl as saying.

While speaking to DawnNewsTV, the girl said that the family had moved to Rawalpindi from Peshawar.

"I was left alone to take care of my siblings. My father crossed all limits of cruelty. I have come to police seeking deliverance from the oppression I have to face every day," she said.

DSP Farhan Aslam of Sadar Bairooni police station told DawnNewsTV that a medical examination of the girl had been conducted and doctors have confirmed that she is indeed pregnant. The initial medical report has further revealed that she was constantly raped, resulting in her pregnancy.

"True facts will emerge only after results from the DNA examination are released and it is ascertained whether it was the girl's father who impregnated her or someone else," said the police officer.

The DSP further said that the arrested accused will be presented before the court tomorrow, adding that the girl has been handed over to the care of the women's police.

The court will determine whether she should be shifted to Darul Aman or the child protection bureau, he said.