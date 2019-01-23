1,800 CNICs stolen from Nadra office ahead of PS-94 by-polls in Karachi

At least 1,800 computerised national identity cards (CNICs) were stolen from the National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) office in the Landhi area of Karachi ahead of the by-polls in PS-94 Korangi, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police officials, the suspects broke into the Nadra office premises late on Tuesday and stole the CNIC cards.

The theft at the Nadra office comes ahead of the by-elections for Sindh Assembly seat, PS-94 Korangi Karachi-III, scheduled for January 24 (tomorrow) after the seat fell vacant following the death of MQM MPA Muhammad Wajahat. A total of 28 aspirants have come into the field to contest the by-polls.

On the complaint of a Nadra official, police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified suspects under Section 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), Section 380 (theft in dwelling-house, etc) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code(PPC).

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the theft at the Nadra Landhi office and sought a detailed inquiry report from the Korangi SSP.