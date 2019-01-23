DAWN.COM

Pilot martyred as PAF aircraft crashes near Mastung

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 23, 2019

A pilot of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was martyred in an air crash near Balochistan's Mastung area on Wednesday.

The accident occurred during a training mission being carried out in a multi-role aircraft, said a statement issued by the Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF.

"The PAF reports with regret that an F-7PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mastung," it said.

Take a look: Thrifty at 50: How the Pakistan Air Force keeps ageing Mirages flying

The PAF statement said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause.

Last year in June, two PAF pilots were martyred when an FT-7PG crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base.

F-7PGs were first inducted into the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned. Later the force inducted the trainer FT-7PGs. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.

At least 13 F-7PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 17 years in service. The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.

Comments (27)

Tirmizi
Jan 23, 2019 01:08pm

Why this can never be investigated? What's up with the air crafts? Why our soldiers are getting martyred out of nowhere? First Maryum Mukhtar then this? it's very very hard broken.

Recommend 0
Umair
Jan 23, 2019 01:16pm

Rest In Peace young Pakistani.

Recommend 0
Human
Jan 23, 2019 01:25pm

Salute to the brave. How PAF is maintaining the old aircraft is really commendable. Flying is not an easy or danger-free business. Recent crashes in USAF show the fact.

Recommend 0
Doctor DJ
Jan 23, 2019 01:38pm

Rest in piece.

Recommend 0
Zillay Husnain
Jan 23, 2019 01:42pm

condolence

Recommend 0
Murli
Jan 23, 2019 01:58pm

Loss of human being due to cheap engineering. RIP

Recommend 0
ASAD
Jan 23, 2019 02:20pm

its not easy to become a soldier ,... he pay a pay for his duty , salute to the silent heroes of our country

Recommend 0
Pakistan
Jan 23, 2019 02:20pm

@Murli, please only convey your respects.

keep the political statements in your own country.

Recommend 0
Desi Baba
Jan 23, 2019 02:30pm

Made in China aircraft, that too old and decommissioned, sad that a brave soul is lost. Chinese can copy only looks of world class aircrafts, not the engineering.

Recommend 0
Deaddeed
Jan 23, 2019 02:43pm

As an aviator, but a commercial one, I suggested military personnel to upgrade their 2nd generation pathetic 7pg's but who listen to entry level officers. Passion never counts.

Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 23, 2019 02:49pm

The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet." Chinese made ,where during manufacturing quantity is preferred over quality. Sad

Recommend 0
Faraz
Jan 23, 2019 02:54pm

There is no value for life in this great state of Pakistan, so don't hold your breath to see a fair and detailed enquiry.

Recommend 0
Imraan
Jan 23, 2019 03:04pm

These are someone sons, brothers we are talking about here. Even a layperson like myself had guessed it would be the same Chinese plane which have crashed in recent past. They even carry an ambulance in the encourages of senior officers and youngsters are trapped in metal coffins.

Recommend 0
MSA
Jan 23, 2019 03:20pm

Brave young men. Inna lillahe wa Inna ilaihi rajeoon

Recommend 0
Azam
Jan 23, 2019 03:54pm

The losses of F7-PGs/FT-7PGs in air crashes are within normal limits, aviation experts claim... What about life lost.. Someones son martyred. Maryam also lost her life previously..what is going on with aircraft

Recommend 0
Omer (USA)
Jan 23, 2019 03:56pm

All these aircraft should should grounded until a full evaluation is taken for the entire fleet.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jan 23, 2019 04:18pm

Ground these old outdated F-7PG's. A pilot's life in PAF is much precious.

Recommend 0
Udit
Jan 23, 2019 04:29pm

The pilot couldn't eject, that means something wrong with the ejection button before crash.

Recommend 0
kp
Jan 23, 2019 04:32pm

This was Chinese copy of MIG21, I am sure it was not the fault of Pilot. These machines are too old. RIP Human

Recommend 0
Salman Yusuf
Jan 23, 2019 06:25pm

13 losses out of 50 or so aircraft. As an engineer, that's a very high ratio of failure. Then these are Chinese, probably low tech and cheap. I feel very sorry for the pilot and his family. Reminds me of the old PAF's Sabre air crafts, which the PAF pilots use to call as flying coffins.

Recommend 0
YM
Jan 23, 2019 06:45pm

This must be investigated and brought to light. Every few years, we see such incidents. First, it is the loss of precious life and we cannot just get away by saying "Shahadat". Second, it is a loss of money when an aircraft crashes.

All who are responsible for professional negligence must be punished.

Recommend 0
DIL DIL PAKISTAN
Jan 23, 2019 06:57pm

enough is enough ban flaying coffins F7 PG.

Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 23, 2019 07:55pm

The aircraft in question was probably older than the pilot flying it. It is high time PAF retires the F-7.

Recommend 0
just_someone
Jan 23, 2019 07:56pm

these things have become coffins, have to get as many JF17s to replace them ASAP

Recommend 0
Rehmat kakar
Jan 23, 2019 07:59pm

Rest in peace! My condolences go to the young family.

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Jan 23, 2019 08:00pm

RIP. These Chinese aircrafts should be reviewed..

Recommend 0
Bmango
Jan 23, 2019 08:04pm

Chinese variant of a mig 21.bad news for pilots.

Recommend 0

