Pilot martyred as PAF aircraft crashes near Mastung
A pilot of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was martyred in an air crash near Balochistan's Mastung area on Wednesday.
The accident occurred during a training mission being carried out in a multi-role aircraft, said a statement issued by the Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF.
"The PAF reports with regret that an F-7PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mastung," it said.
The PAF statement said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause.
Last year in June, two PAF pilots were martyred when an FT-7PG crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base.
F-7PGs were first inducted into the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned. Later the force inducted the trainer FT-7PGs. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.
At least 13 F-7PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 17 years in service. The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.
Salute to the brave. How PAF is maintaining the old aircraft is really commendable. Flying is not an easy or danger-free business. Recent crashes in USAF show the fact.
Loss of human being due to cheap engineering. RIP
Made in China aircraft, that too old and decommissioned, sad that a brave soul is lost. Chinese can copy only looks of world class aircrafts, not the engineering.
As an aviator, but a commercial one, I suggested military personnel to upgrade their 2nd generation pathetic 7pg's but who listen to entry level officers. Passion never counts.
The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet." Chinese made ,where during manufacturing quantity is preferred over quality. Sad
There is no value for life in this great state of Pakistan, so don't hold your breath to see a fair and detailed enquiry.
These are someone sons, brothers we are talking about here. Even a layperson like myself had guessed it would be the same Chinese plane which have crashed in recent past. They even carry an ambulance in the encourages of senior officers and youngsters are trapped in metal coffins.
The losses of F7-PGs/FT-7PGs in air crashes are within normal limits, aviation experts claim... What about life lost.. Someones son martyred. Maryam also lost her life previously..what is going on with aircraft
All these aircraft should should grounded until a full evaluation is taken for the entire fleet.
Ground these old outdated F-7PG's. A pilot's life in PAF is much precious.
The pilot couldn't eject, that means something wrong with the ejection button before crash.
This was Chinese copy of MIG21, I am sure it was not the fault of Pilot. These machines are too old. RIP Human
13 losses out of 50 or so aircraft. As an engineer, that's a very high ratio of failure. Then these are Chinese, probably low tech and cheap. I feel very sorry for the pilot and his family. Reminds me of the old PAF's Sabre air crafts, which the PAF pilots use to call as flying coffins.
This must be investigated and brought to light. Every few years, we see such incidents. First, it is the loss of precious life and we cannot just get away by saying "Shahadat". Second, it is a loss of money when an aircraft crashes.
All who are responsible for professional negligence must be punished.
enough is enough ban flaying coffins F7 PG.
The aircraft in question was probably older than the pilot flying it. It is high time PAF retires the F-7.
these things have become coffins, have to get as many JF17s to replace them ASAP
RIP. These Chinese aircrafts should be reviewed..
Chinese variant of a mig 21.bad news for pilots.