PAF pilot martyred as aircraft crashes on routine operational training mission
A pilot of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was martyred in an air crash near Balochistan's Mastung area on Wednesday.
The accident occurred during a training mission being carried out in a multi-role aircraft, the PAF said in a press release.
"The PAF reports with regret that an F-7PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mastung," it said.
Take a look: Thrifty at 50: How the Pakistan Air Force keeps ageing Mirages flying
The PAF statement said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause.
F-7PGs were first inducted into the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned. Later the force inducted the trainer FT-7PGs. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.
At least 13 F-7PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 17 years in service. The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.
The losses of F7-PGs/FT-7PGs in air crashes are within normal limits, aviation experts claim.
Comments (6)
Why this can never be investigated? What's up with the air crafts? Why our soldiers are getting martyred out of nowhere? First Maryum Mukhtar then this? it's very very hard broken.
Rest In Peace young Pakistani.
Salute to the brave. How PAF is maintaining the old aircraft is really commendable. Flying is not an easy or danger-free business. Recent crashes in USAF show the fact.
Rest in piece.
condolence
Loss of human being due to cheap engineering. RIP