PAF pilot martyred as aircraft crashes on routine operational training mission

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 23, 2019

The PAF statement said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause. — DawnNewsTV
A pilot of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was martyred in an air crash near Balochistan's Mastung area on Wednesday.

The accident occurred during a training mission being carried out in a multi-role aircraft, the PAF said in a press release.

"The PAF reports with regret that an F-7PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mastung," it said.

Take a look: Thrifty at 50: How the Pakistan Air Force keeps ageing Mirages flying

The PAF statement said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause.

F-7PGs were first inducted into the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned. Later the force inducted the trainer FT-7PGs. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.

At least 13 F-7PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 17 years in service. The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.

The losses of F7-PGs/FT-7PGs in air crashes are within normal limits, aviation experts claim.

Tirmizi
Jan 23, 2019 01:08pm

Why this can never be investigated? What's up with the air crafts? Why our soldiers are getting martyred out of nowhere? First Maryum Mukhtar then this? it's very very hard broken.

Recommend 0
Umair
Jan 23, 2019 01:16pm

Rest In Peace young Pakistani.

Recommend 0
Human
Jan 23, 2019 01:25pm

Salute to the brave. How PAF is maintaining the old aircraft is really commendable. Flying is not an easy or danger-free business. Recent crashes in USAF show the fact.

Recommend 0
Doctor DJ
Jan 23, 2019 01:38pm

Rest in piece.

Recommend 0
Zillay Husnain
Jan 23, 2019 01:42pm

condolence

Recommend 0
Murli
Jan 23, 2019 01:58pm

Loss of human being due to cheap engineering. RIP

Recommend 0

