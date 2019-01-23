DAWN.COM

Skipper Sarfraz makes racist remarks directed at South African batsman

Dawn.comUpdated January 23, 2019

Sarfraz's comments could land him in hot water if the ICC decides they constitute an offence under its anti-racism code. ─ File photo
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was heard on camera making racist remarks directed at South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo who, along with Hendrick van der Dussen, had guided Proteas to a series-levelling win against the green shirts in the second One-Day International on Tuesday.

As South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo got lucky despite playing a risky shot, a stump mic picked up Sarfraz saying: "Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today?" (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?)

Up in the commentary box, Mike Haysman was heard asking Ramiz Raja what the captain had said. Raja responded: "Difficult really to translate that. It's a big long sentence. [He's] obviously feeling that the left-hander has been very lucky."

Sarfraz's remarks could land him in hot water if the International Cricket Council decides his comments constitute an offence under its code.

The ICC's Anti-Racism Code for Participants states that the following conduct, if committed by a participant at any time during, or in relation to, an international match, shall amount to an offence: "Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise), which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, umpire support personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin".

If, after due process is followed and a judicial commissioner has determined that an offence has been committed under the code, the offender will be handed an appropriate sanction depending on whether or not they are a repeat offender.

Sanctions for the above-mentioned offences under the ICC's code.
Sanctions for the above-mentioned offences under the ICC's code.

Soon after the match, former paceman Shoaib Akhtar had tweeted that the skipper must "explain himself to the media and public regarding his comments to the batsman".

Although the general sentiment among the public on social media appeared to be in Sarfraz's corner, some Twitter users pointed out that the captain's remarks were offensive.

Sports journalist Taha Anis said: "People are actually saying Sarfraz should get away with it because racism is acceptable in Pakistan. Shouldn't he get an even more severe punishment precisely because racism is so accepted that we need to do our best to curb out this menace?"

Asia News International News Editor Smita Prakash pointed out that there is "little awareness that it is a racial slur" in the Indian subcontinent.

Akash
Jan 23, 2019 12:47pm

It's shameful.

khurram
Jan 23, 2019 12:49pm

We all know, these were said in Urdu and not to actually insult the batsman.

Bmango
Jan 23, 2019 12:49pm

Absolutely shameful.Sarfaraz should be kicked out of the team.

Cricket lover
Jan 23, 2019 12:51pm

As an ardent fan of cricket, there is a reason that this sport is being called a gentleman sport. He should be made an example and strict action should be taken by PCB. It is unacceptable, the least to say.

Jimmy Rocks
Jan 23, 2019 12:52pm

One can always excel in something...

Adnan Mazher Khan
Jan 23, 2019 12:52pm

Good Bye Sarfraz. Your time is up.

fairplay
Jan 23, 2019 12:57pm

maybe this will.bring an end to his career. NO place on the field for such comments from him or anyone else. shameful behavior

Babulal
Jan 23, 2019 12:57pm

It all boils down to the level of Education!!! The 70s 80s Pak cricketers never used such language about West Indians even after getting hammered

Patriot
Jan 23, 2019 12:57pm

Totally stupid by a Captain who has been playing international cricket for a decade. He should know what acceptable behaviour is, if not, stay from cricket for ever.

SG
Jan 23, 2019 12:58pm

If he was in Pakisthan Golden time cricket Team, the teammates never would forgive and talk to this guy..

zee
Jan 23, 2019 01:00pm

Disgrace!

Riaz
Jan 23, 2019 01:02pm

This is totally disgraceful and unacceptable behaviour by Sarfraz our captain.

As a Pakistani and a Muslim, we are subject to extreme racism and we should be the last to promote this. I know many of my citizens will condemn this. Sarfaz ouughtnto know better given history of SA and how the Africans have suffered over the years. Sarfaz is uneducated and totally ill informed and is not suitable as a captain, both on and off themfielda. He should step down. PCB should tske immediate action.

Chinpaksaddique
Jan 23, 2019 01:08pm

If this is not racist then we shouldn’t cry when subjected to racist abuse.

Guzni
Jan 23, 2019 01:14pm

My wish is that we get him OUT for at least on this offence.

Desi jat
Jan 23, 2019 01:17pm

And few Pakistanis rate him equal to legend Dhoni.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Jan 23, 2019 01:18pm

It was said in Urdu, actually not meant to insult or show racism....foul cry only by Indian media

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Jan 23, 2019 01:20pm

TO Indian friends: IPL match fixing is more shameful which is deliberate as well....so keep going

DK PAMNANI
Jan 23, 2019 01:20pm

Blunder mistake. He will face punishment through ICC.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 23, 2019 01:50pm

Clearly disgraceful comments by Sarfaraz. Brings shame to the nation, he needs to be punished for it.

